New Apple Music beta website follows iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur design

A new beta site for Apple Music updates the web app to follow the changes coming to iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur.

Credit: IDG

Apple has launched a new beta website for Apple Music, aligning its web app with the new design and features of Apple Music in iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur.

The current Apple Music website is headed by a For You section, with multi-colored icons next to the Browse, Radio, Artist, Album, and Song navigation.

IDG The current Apple Music site (top) and the new Apple Music beta site (bottom).

The new beta.music.apple.com site replaces For You with Listen Now, highlighting a redesigned home screen with algorithmic suggestions based on your listening habits. You’ll see simpler red icons next to each navigation category as well, with cleaned-up playlist icons that have no background. You can access the beta site using the link above or by clicking the “Try Beta” link in the lower left of the current Apple Music site.

While the new website copies the major design features of the new Apple Music in iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and macOS Big Sur, it’s still missing some important features. Playlist editing is less robust than the native apps, and there are no live song lyrics yet.