Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 13.6.1 that fixes storage bug and green tint

A just minor bugfix release that everyone should go ahead and download.

Credit: Jason Cross/IDG

Sometimes it’s worth waiting a few days with a new iOS release, to make sure the new features don’t cause significant new problems. This is not one of those releases.

With iOS 13.6.1 (and iPadOS 13.6.1), Apple is just cleaning up the iOS 13.6 release, fixing a couple of the bugs introduced with it. The full release notes are as follows:

iOS 13.6.1 includes bug fixes for your iPhone. Addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low

Fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint

Fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users

That’s it. This release just fixes three bugs in iOS and iPadOS 13.6. Only a small number of users were affected by the green tint issue, and Exposure Notifications are almost entirely unused here in the United States, but the storage bug has been a real headache for those who have nearly maxed-out their iPhone or iPad storage.

To download the update, open Settings, then tap General, then Software Update.