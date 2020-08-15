Recently squashed Alexa bug could have allowed hackers access to voice histories, researchers say

Yet another good reason to regularly clean your stored Alexa voice recordings.

(TechHive (US)) on

Credit: Amazon

A vulnerability in various Amazon subdomains would have allowed hackers to snoop at the recorded voice histories of Alexa users, potentially exposing personal information, according to a team of researchers.

Check Point Research says the security hole, which has since been patched, would also have allowed attackers to surreptitiously install or delete Alexa skills on a user’s account, get a list of a user’s installed Alexa skills, or request a user’s home address or other personal information stored in their profile.

An Alexa user would have simply needed to click a single malicious Amazon link to fall victim to the attack, according to the researchers.

In its report, Check Point noted that certain Amazon subdomains were “vulnerable to Cross-Origin Resource Sharing misconfigurations” as well as cross-site scripting (XSS), a security hole that allows hackers to inject malicious JavaScript into otherwise trusted web applications.

Check Point said that it warned Amazon about the vulnerability back in June and that Amazon quickly patched the bug.

The now-fixed Alexa security hole serves as yet another example of how hackers can exploit vulnerabilities in voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant to gain access to your personal information, as well as underlining the need to frequently wipe your recorded voice histories.

Both Alexa and Google Assistant have tools that, once enabled, will automatically delete voice recordings after either 18 or three months. You can learn how to turn those tools on by reading this article.

You can also ask Alexa or Google Assistant to delete your recent voice history. For example, you can say, “Alexa, delete everything that I said today,” or “Hey Google, delete this week’s activity.”

To delete your entire Alexa voice history at once, open the Alexa app, tap More > Settings > Alexa Privacy > Review Voice History, select All History in the Date Range menu, then tap Delete All Recordings for All History.

To do the same for Google Assistant, open the Google Home app, tap your profile image, then tap Assistant settings > Your data in the Assistant > Assistant activity, select All time from the Delete menu, then tap the Delete button.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Ben Patterson

TechHive (US)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Imou: At home with security

Modern living is all about functionality and security for everybody from the very young to the very old. With Imou anybody can enjoy smart life – the solution is at their fingertips.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?