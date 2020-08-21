Razer cleans up for the office with sleek 'Productivity Suite' peripherals

Credit: Razer

If you’ve always looked longingly at Razer’s mice and keyboards but wished they weren’t quite so hip and flashy, then today’s your lucky day. The popular peripheral maker has announced its latest line of products and they’re geared toward productivity, not gaming. And there’s nary an RGB light to be found.

The new $140 Pro Type keyboard and $100 Pro Click mouse don’t stray too far from Razer’s iconic design with one exception: they’re dressed in “a chic white finish and subtle gray highlights.” That means your co-workers or zoom callers won’t think you’re having a mid-life crisis. Razer has teamed with office furniture maker Humanscale on the new products and the result is about as non-gaming as you can get.

But other than the colors, you’re not missing out on any of the things that make Razer’s devices so beloved for PC gaming. The Pro Click mouse features a body that’s “ergonomically contoured to position the user’s wrist at a neutral 30-degree angle.” You also get an “advanced” optical sensor, eight programmable buttons, and up to 16,000 DPI sensitivity. Oddly it charges using micro USB rather than USB-C, but Razer says the battery will last “in excess of 400 hours.”

The Pro Type is a full-sized keyboard for PC users using Razer’s orange mechanical key switches to offer “a quiet, yet tactile keystroke for fast, accurate typing.” It matches the mouse perfectly, can be slightly raised using flip-out feet on the bottom, and features clear LED backlighting. It can be used wirelessly or with a USB-C cable.

Finally, you can also get a Pro Glide mat for $10 to complete your setup with a “textured micro-weave cloth” that provides an “ideal tracking layer” for the mouse. Razer’s new productivity devices are releasing today at Razer.com and authorized retailers next week.