Optus partner with Flybuys on new plans

Optus Flybuys plans

Credit: Optus

Optus are teaming up with the popular consumer rewards program to offer Flybuys members a thrifty range of post-paid mobile plans.

There are three plans to choose from here. AU$35/month gets you 40GB of data (plus 10,000 Flybuys points), AU$45/month gets you 60GB of data (plus 15,000 Flybuys points) and AU$65/month gets you a whopping 100GB of data (plus 30,000 Flybuys points).

If you aren't a FlyBuys member, fret not. Signing up is free. FlyBuys members can sign up for the new plans by clicking here.

Compared to Optus' own house-brand SIM-only plans, these new plans give you more for less. Optus' regular AU$39/month plan only gets you 10GB so if that's what you care about, Flybuys counterpart comes out ahead.

There is, of course, a catch here. While these plans do offer better value in terms of GB-per-dollar than many of Optus' regular plans, they're also lock-in contracts. Unlike Optus' offerings, you have to commit to the full twelve months.

If you're the kind of consumer who likes to set and forget, that might not be a massive deal-breaker but if you're always looking to pounce on the latest promotion, it might not be the right fit.

That being said, these new Flybuys-affiliated mobile plans do get you access to Optus Sport and throw in those aforementioned Flybuys points - which their SIM-only counterparts don't include. 

Another important detail here is that none of these new FlyBuys plan include International Calls nor can they be paired up with a new device. If either of those is a priority, then you might have to look at a different set of Optus mobile plans or even a mobile provider outright.

You can find a round-up of similar plans below:

This promotion ends on the 30th of September.


Fergus Halliday
