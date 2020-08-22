Galaxy Note 20 features are coming to the S20—but the best is probably missing

Adaptive refresh looks to be a Note 20 exclusive.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Michael Simon/IDG

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 only just hit shelves this week, but many of its features are already coming to the Galaxy S20. Samsung has announced that One UI 2.5, which debuted on the new Note, has already begun rolling out to S20 phones and should arrive in the U.S. soon.

Among the new features outlined below are enhancements to video recording, Samsung Notes, and DeX, but it appears the S20 won’t be getting the Note 20 Ultra’s best feature: adaptive refresh. On Samsung’s newest Note, in order to conserve battery life the display will automatically lower to 60Hz when the phone is at rest or when using an app that doesn’t benefit from the higher refresh rate. We reached out to Samsung for clarification, but they pointed us back to the blog post for the new features, which doesn’t list the adaptive refresh as coming to the S20.

Here are the new features that we know are coming:

Pro Video: A new option in the camera settings lets you select 8K recording in either 16:9 or 12:9 aspect ratios or 120fps HD recording, and there are advanced audio options for controlling the mic direction.

Samsung Notes: With audio bookmarks, you’ll be able to sync notes with recordings so you can easily jump to sections of audio notes. You’ll also be able to import and annotate PDFs, and documents will automatically save and sync to all of your devices while you work.

Samsung Reminder: Upcoming meetings and tasks can now show preset times and locations.

DeX: You won’t need a wire to use DeX anymore. By tapping the DeX icon in the notification shade, you’ll be able to connect your S20 to any smart TV that supports Miracast. You’ll also be able to use your S20 as a trackpad with multitouch gestures while you work on the larger screen.

Wi-Fi: The S20 will now be able to quickly share Wi-Fi passwords with other nearby Galaxy devices and show the speed of connections that show up in your available networks list.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?