Apple updates iMovie with new comic filters, bug fixes, and more

The updates are available for Mac, iOS, and iPadOS.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: IDG

Apple on Tuesday released updates to iMovie for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad. The update includes now comic-based filters that give your video an “hand-drawn look.” There are three comic filters on the iPhone and iPad, and five on the Mac.

The release notes for the iPhone and iPad update details the other updates:

  • Give your videos a hand-drawn look with 3 new filters: Comic, Comic Mono and Ink

  • Choose from 25 new soundtracks — in genres including action, chill, and sentimental — that automatically adjust to match the length of your movie

  • Addresses an issue that could prevent the viewer from updating after duplicating a photo in the timeline

  • Improves reliability of Redo when editing a trailer

  • Includes performance and stability improvements

Here are the release notes for the Mac update:

  • Add a hand-drawn look to your movies with 5 new filters: Comic, Comic Mono, Comic Vintage, Comic Sepia and Ink

  • Import iMovie for iOS projects with support for Comic, Comic Mono and Ink filters

  • Improves overall stability

To install the update on the iPhone and iPad, launch the App Store app. Tap your account icon (the round photo of yourself in the upper right), and if the update doesn’t appear in the Available Updates section, tap and drag down on the screen to update the list. When the update appears, you can tap the Update button next to it, or you can tap Update All at the top of the list.

To install the update on the Mac, launch the App Store app. Click on the Updates section in the left column. If the iMovie update doesn’t appear in the Updates section, press Command-R to reload the page. When it appears, click on the Update button.

Apple also released updates to Final Cut Pro X, the company's professional video editor.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Imou: At home with security

Modern living is all about functionality and security for everybody from the very young to the very old. With Imou anybody can enjoy smart life – the solution is at their fingertips.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?