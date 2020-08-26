Apple updates iMovie with new comic filters, bug fixes, and more

The updates are available for Mac, iOS, and iPadOS.

Apple on Tuesday released updates to iMovie for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad. The update includes now comic-based filters that give your video an “hand-drawn look.” There are three comic filters on the iPhone and iPad, and five on the Mac.

The release notes for the iPhone and iPad update details the other updates:

Give your videos a hand-drawn look with 3 new filters: Comic, Comic Mono and Ink

Choose from 25 new soundtracks — in genres including action, chill, and sentimental — that automatically adjust to match the length of your movie

Addresses an issue that could prevent the viewer from updating after duplicating a photo in the timeline

Improves reliability of Redo when editing a trailer

Includes performance and stability improvements

Here are the release notes for the Mac update:

Add a hand-drawn look to your movies with 5 new filters: Comic, Comic Mono, Comic Vintage, Comic Sepia and Ink

Import iMovie for iOS projects with support for Comic, Comic Mono and Ink filters

Improves overall stability

To install the update on the iPhone and iPad, launch the App Store app. Tap your account icon (the round photo of yourself in the upper right), and if the update doesn’t appear in the Available Updates section, tap and drag down on the screen to update the list. When the update appears, you can tap the Update button next to it, or you can tap Update All at the top of the list.

To install the update on the Mac, launch the App Store app. Click on the Updates section in the left column. If the iMovie update doesn’t appear in the Updates section, press Command-R to reload the page. When it appears, click on the Update button.

Apple also released updates to Final Cut Pro X, the company's professional video editor.