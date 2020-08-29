If you ever bought a pair of Powerbeats 2 headphones, Apple might owe you $189

But probably less

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Beats

If you’ve already filled out your iPhone claim form and are awaiting your $25 check from Apple, you might have another payout on the way. Anyone who bought a pair of Powerbeats 2 earbuds is eligible to submit a claim that could pay as much as $189.

The lawsuit challenged Beats’ claims that the Powerbeats 2 were “built to endure” and are the “best headphones for working out.” The suit claims that Powerbeats’ sweat and water resistance weren’t up to snuff, and needed a charge after “minimal usage.” Apple agreed to settle the case for $9.75 million without admitting any wrongdoing.

Powerbeats 2 launched in June 2014 for $200, just two weeks after Apple announced it was buying Beats.

To submit a claim, Powerbeats owners need to document when and where the Powerbeats 2 were purchased and whether they were ever submitted for repair. If you can supply a proof or purchase, you’ll get the maximum payout, while claims without proof will get half payouts.

The payouts will depend on the number of claims and legal fees, but the maximum is $189. But it’s unlikely to get that high. For example, as the suit states, “If the Court awards Plaintiffs’ Counsel the full amount of attorneys’ fees and costs that they seek, if there are 150,000 points claimed, each Authorized Claimant will receive approximately $40.10 per point he or she claimed.”

You can find the submission forms on the settlement page. All class members have until November 20 to submit a claim either online or via mail.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Shining a light on creativity

MSI has long pushed the boundaries of invention with its ever-evolving range of laptops but it has now pulled off a world first with the new MSI Creative 17.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?