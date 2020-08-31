The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i is the world's lightest 15-inch RTX laptop

With up to a Core i9 and GeForce RTX 2060, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i will weigh less than 4 lbs.

Credit: Lenovo

Every laptop has to have a “thing” now, and the “thing” for Lenovo’s new Legion Slim 7i is its weight. Claiming the title of the lightest 15-inch GeForce RTX laptop, the Legion Slim 7i weighs a mere 3.96 lbs.

Sure, nit pickers will say even lighter laptops have had GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs, but those laptops are have smaller 14-inch screens too. The body itself is built out of aluminum.

Lenovo's laptop will come in a range of configurations, offering from a 10th-gen Core i5 all the way up to a 10th-gen Core i9—itself a noteworthy inclusion in such a diminutive frame. Graphics options range from the entry-level GeForce GTX 1650 Ti to the GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q. 

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i will support up to 32GB of DDR4/3200 when paired with a Core i7-10980HK and Core i7-10875H. With all other Intel CPUs, the maximum clock speed of the RAM is 2933MHz. You can also get up to 2TB of storage.

12 legion slim 7i herorear Lenovo

For screen options, Lenovo offers a 4K UHD screen at up to 600 nits of brightness, a 1080p panel at 144Hz and 300 nits, or a 1080p panel at 60Hz and 300 nits. You charge the 71 WHr battery capacity via a dedicated 170 watt or 230 watt adapter using a standard barrel charger port. Speaking of ports, the Legion Slim 7i gives you two Thunderbolt 3.0 ports and two USB-A at up to 10Gbps. The laptop also supports WiFi 6 wireless connectivity.

If you're into biometric security, there's no Windows Hello camera, but the Legion Slim 7i includes an integrated finger print reader in the power button. Cooling for this generation will feature a 31 percent larger air intake, Lenovo said, as well as additional fan blades.The RGB keyboard isn’t mechanical, which isn't surprising in such a slim notebook, but Lenovo said it has put extra engineering into its feel so it’s more like a mechanical keyboard.

The Legion Slim 7i will start at $1,329 and is expected to be available in October.

09 legion slim 7i hero top Lenovo

Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
