Some of Netflix’s most popular movies and TV shows are streaming for free

"Bird Box", "Murder Mystery," "When They See Us" and more available for free now, along with the first episodes of hit TV shows such as "Stranger Things" and "Grace and Frankie."

on

Credit: Netflix

Netflix just debuted a free sampler of some of its biggest original movies, including Bird Box with Sandra Bullock and Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery. Also on tap: the first episodes of shows such as Stranger Things and Our Planet.

You can check out the free Netflix sampler right here, and all the movies and shows on the page can be streamed by clicking a button—no account required.

Here is a complete list of all the Netflix movies and TV episodes that are available for free streaming:

  • Stranger Things
  • Murder Mystery
  • Elite
  • Boss Baby: Back in Business
  • Bird Box
  • When They See Us
  • Love is Blind
  • The Two Popes
  • Our Planet
  • Grace and Frankie

To stream the free Netflix videos, you’ll need to use a browser on a Windows PC, a Mac, or an Android device, according to a Netflix help page. For whatever reason, iOS browsers are not supported for the free Netflix sampler, which means that iPhone and iPad users are out of luck.

While the free Netflix movies are all presented in their entirety, only the first episodes of free TV shows are available; you’ll have to sign up for a paid membership to see the rest.

All of the free Netflix movies and shows are preceded by a 30-second sizzle reel of the streamer’s marquee content, including Money Heist, The Irishman, 6 Underground, and The King.

It’s not clear how long Netflix’s “watch for free” offerings will be available, although an FAQ at the bottom of the page notes that “the selection may change from time to time,” suggesting that the free sampler might be an ongoing, if rotating, connection of free content.

Ben Patterson

TechHive (US)
