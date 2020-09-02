Apple may be reviving a classic Mac with its chip transition

A 12-inch MacBook with a 20-hour battery? Yes please

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Roman Loyola

With just a few short months to go until the first Apple Silicon-based Mac rolls off the assembly line, we’re starting to get a good picture of what the new chips will bring. But among the expected speed, graphics, and battery life boosts that are assuredly on the way, we also might see the revival of one of Apple’s best consumer laptops.

According to The China Times and reported by Macrumors, Apple is gearing up to launch a new 12-inch Macbook, which was retired in 2019. Apple doesn’t currently sell a MacBook with a screen that size, with the 13-inch MacBook Air and Pro representing the smallest laptops in Apple’s catalog. The new device is reportedly codenamed Tonga, which is a Polynesian archipelago made up of nearly 170 islands.

The report says the new machine will have USB-C (but doesn’t mention Thunderbolt) and weigh less than 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram), about a half-pound lighter than the current MacBook Air and a pound lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Notably, it’s about the same weight as the previous MacBook.

The report says the new Macbook will use an A14X processor, similar to how Apple differentiates its iPad chips (though Apple introduced a “Z” chip with the most recent iPad Pro). The new machine will also reportedly have a battery that “lasts 15 to 20 hours,” far longer than the 11-hour MacBook Air. The previous MacBook was rated for 10 hours of battery life and a relatively slow Core m3 processor.

Elsewhere in the report, The China Times also reports that a new iMac is due in 2021, which “may use a GPU developed and designed by Apple.” With the switch to its own silicon, it seems likely that Apple would also design a custom GPU rather than rely on off-the-shelf parts from Nvidia or AMD.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Imou: At home with security

Modern living is all about functionality and security for everybody from the very young to the very old. With Imou anybody can enjoy smart life – the solution is at their fingertips.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?