Apple updates App Store policies, streamlining bug fix updates and allowing appeals to guideline violations

Bug fixes will no longer be delayed over guideline violations, and developers can appeal Apple's decisions on violations or suggest changes to the guidelines.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

Apple has announced a few meaningful changes to its App Store policies. While Apple has been involved in a number of App Store policy controversies lately, from the Hey email app, to Microsoft's xCloud service, to the big Epic Games fight, the changes announced today are not in response to those criticism nor meant to settle those disputes.

First announced back at WWDC in June, Apple has now made three significant changes to its App Store policies and procedures:

1. A bug fix update will no longer be held up over guideline violations, except for those related to legal issues. A developer can push out a bugfix-only update to its customers while it works to resolve whatever App Store policy guidelines it needs to.

2. Apple's decisions about whether an app violates App Store guidelines is notoriously one-sided. Apple makes a decision, and that's that. Now, developers have a process to appeal Apple's decisions on guideline violations if they think that Apple is in error.

3. Developers can suggest changes to the App Store guidelines, whether they have been found in violation of them or not. 

These are welcome changes but not unexpected—they were revealed at WWDC in June. Recent critics of the way Apple manages its App Store are unlikely to be mollified by them.

Here is Apple's complete statement on the changes:

The App Store is dedicated to providing a great experience for everyone. To continue offering a safe place for users to download apps and helping you successfully develop apps that are secure, high-quality, reliable, and respectful of user privacy, we’ve updated the app review process as announced at WWDC20. For apps that are already on the App Store, bug fixes will no longer be delayed over guideline violations except for those related to legal issues. You’ll instead be able to address guideline violations in your next submission. And now, in addition to appealing decisions about whether an app violates guidelines, you can suggest changes to the guidelines. We also encourage you to submit your App Store and Apple development platform suggestions so we can continue to improve experiences for the developer community.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?