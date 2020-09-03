Nvidia debuts its Reflex Latency Analyzer in an Asus 360Hz G-Sync display

In games where a split-nanosecond can mean death, finding the slowpoke hardware matters.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Asus

Measuring the time lag (latency) between a mouse click and the muzzle flash in a video game has been an expensive, lab-only capability. But now, Asus and Nvidia say, you can do it with your PC.

That is, you can do it with a PC with Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards. You’ll also need a certified mouse from Logitech, Razer, or Asus, and a monitor such as the new Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR.

That last letter ‘R’ stands for the Reflex Latency Analyzer capability of the G-Sync monitor. Such capability would cost more than $7,000 in high-speed cameras and equipment. The latency will be displayed in real-time on the monitor’s OSD. It’ll even break down where that latency is occurring—whether it’s the mouse, the CPU, the GPU, or the display.

reflex 3 Nvidia

Asus’ new G-Sync monitor with Reflex Latency Analyzer, can tell you in real-time where the latency is.

The ROG Swift PG259QNR itself is a 360Hz panel with a resolution of 1920x1080. It’s built on Fast IPS, with a rated 1ms gray-to-gray response. The panel offers 50 percent higher refresh rates than today’s 240Hz gaming panels.

Besides the high refresh, though, it’s the Reflex Latency Analyzer capability that’s the most eye-catching feature of the monitor. It’s especially likely to resonate with professional eSports players, who have the skill levels that could benefit from finding latency issues in the gaming pipeline.

reflex 2 Nvidia

The Reflex Latency Analyzer works by plugging a certified mouse directly into the ROG Swift PG259QNR. Other 360Hz panels with Reflex support from MSI, Dell, and Acer will also support the feature.

While running a special latency test, the player aims around the screen, shooting objects. The monitor can detect when the mouse button is pressed and when the muzzle flash occurs on the screen itself. Nvidia said 360Hz G-sync panels should hit about 15ms of latency, while a 144Hz panel might be about 40ms to 50ms.

The analyzer is something that requires special hardware, but Nvidia said its Reflex SDK will deliver results for games on older hardware as well. GPUs newer than the GeForce GTX 900 and up will also benefit in games that supports its Reflex SDK. The GeForce GTX 1660 Super, the company said, will offer a 33-percent improvement in latency.

Of course, the company said buying faster hardware is another great way to reduce latency.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Shining a light on creativity

MSI has long pushed the boundaries of invention with its ever-evolving range of laptops but it has now pulled off a world first with the new MSI Creative 17.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?