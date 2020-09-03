Apple updates its Support app with Wallet support for Genius Bar appointments

The latest update lets you check in quickly to your Genius Bar appointments using a pass in your Wallet.

(Macworld.com)

Credit: Leif Johnson/IDG

Need help with your Apple product? You should start with the Apple Support app. The app offers step-by-step instructions and guides for many common problems and questions. What's more, you can talk to an actual person to help you troubleshoot.

You can also make support reservations, including taking your product to the Genius Bar at your nearest Apple Store.

The Apple Support app doesn't get much attention (perhaps because it is not pre-installed on iPhones and iPads?), but it's a great resource for the less technically inclined.Â 

Apple just updated the app to version 4.1 with several welcome changes. If you make an appointment at the Genius Bar, you'll find a pass in your Wallet for easy check-in. Advisors are also available in more languages and there are VoiceOver accessibility improvements, too.

The full patch notes are as follows:

  • Add a pass to Wallet for easy check-in at more Genius Bar locations

  • Easier to find Advisors in your preferred language in regions with multiple languages

  • Accessibility improvements for VoiceOver, including Search navigation, labels, and more

  • Performance enhancements and bug fixes

Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
