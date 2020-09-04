Intel Tiger Lake laptops will begin shipping in October

Consumers will still have to wait at least a month

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: MSI

Laptops and notebook PCs using Intel’s first Tiger Lake chips will begin shipping in October, an Intel representative confirmed on Thursday.

Up to now Intel has been cagey, stating that the first laptops using its new Tiger Lake chips would be available this fall in time for the holiday season.

Its presentation has also clarified a fact that was left out of its press release: Two of the nine new Tiger Lake chips, the Core i3-1125G4 and Core i3-1120G4, won’t be available until 2021. Some observers grumbled that Intel should have waited to launch Tiger Lake until PC makers were ready to ship.

On Thursday, though, Intel somewhat nailed down the initial shipping date to October. That means that we have about a month to wait before reviewers and consumers begin putting Intel’s boatload of benchmark claims to the test, and determining whether they should buy a notebook with an Intel 11th-gen Core (Tiger Lake) or an AMD Ryzen Mobile chip inside.

MSI was among the first to reflect the new shipping date, by confirming that its Stealth 15M gaming laptop will ship in October, complete with a blazing-fast PCIe 4.0 SSD. That’s important, because Tiger Lake is Intel’s first notebook platform—and, in fact, the world’s first—to use PCI Express 4.0 as part of the infrastructure.

That’s important, because Nvidia and Microsoft are working to eliminate SSD compression latencies by routing them directly from the GPU to the CPU via PCIe. While Intel’s quite proud of its Xe GPU architecture inside Tiger Lake, gaming laptops will use discrete graphics from either AMD or Nvidia.

Hand in hand with the Tiger Lake launch, Intel has introduced Evo, the rebranding of its Project Athena laptop design initiative. Many of the new Tiger Lake laptops will be Evo graduates as well, including Acer’s Swift 3 and Swift 5 laptops—the latter, Acer says, is the first verified member of Intel’s Evo family.

In all, twenty Evo designs are expected by the end of the year, Intel executives said, including the Lenovo Yoga 9i, the Asus Zenbook Flip S, and the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G, among others.

In total, more than 150 designs based on the new 11th-gen Tiger Lake Intel Core processors are expected from partners including Acer, Asus (which announced new ZenBook and ExpertBook laptops), Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Razer, Samsung and others, Intel said Wednesday. Now, we’ll know a bit more about when you can buy them.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags intel

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Imou: At home with security

Modern living is all about functionality and security for everybody from the very young to the very old. With Imou anybody can enjoy smart life – the solution is at their fingertips.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?