MSI launches its first business laptop range with Tiger Lake processors

Company known for its gaming PCs expands into the business market with Intel’s new architecture on board

Credit: MSI

MSI has launched the Summit series, its first range of business laptops, all of which have Intel’s new 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors on board.

MSI is best known for its gaming laptops but has expanded its horizons with the Summit E and Summit B series, both of which have 14- and 15-inch versions. There’s also a 13-inch E13 Flip that is a 360-convertible.

In a launch video, MSI said the new range is designed to appeal to users who find themselves working from home far more often during the pandemic. The Summit series is also designed for business and enterprise to easily deploy to large workforces, with easy Microsoft service integration and scaling.

The new laptops stick to a business-like jet black. All the B and E series models have Tiger Lake Core i7 chips and aluminium bodies emblazoned with MSI’s new gold logo. The E series packs in more features such as Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics card, touchscreens, Windows Hello for login and biometrics, TPM 2.0 security chips, and noise isolation for microphones so you can be heard in loud environments. That said, security, biometrics and noise isolation are table stakes for business laptops.

Credit: MSI

The E series also comes with two touchscreen options – either 100% of the Adobe RGB gamut, or one that offers 72% of the NTSC space, suggesting the E series is for more creative professionals. And 4K displays are available.



The B series is for more standard computing fare with 1080p displays, though MSI touts the B Series’ superior 10-hour battery life and the addition of Intel Xe graphics. Both series have Thunderbolt 4 ports via USB-C and PCIe Gen 4 SSDs.

The company also introduced a new look to its existing Prestige and Modern ranges of laptops. Updated models boast new Intel chips and pastel colours for the Prestige 14 and Modern 14.

The standout new laptop from the range is the Prestige 14 Evo, one of the first laptops in the world released with Intel’s new Intel Evo architecture designed to make premium notebooks as thin and light as possible. It also packs in a Tiger Lake processor and Iris Xe graphics.

Intel created the Evo line with certain requirements for OEMs to meet such as fast wake times and ‘all-day’ battery life, so the Prestige 14 Evo could be an excellent choice for a less business minded MSI option in 2020.



Finally, there is the Stealth 15M gaming laptop (they just couldn’t resist) which is described as “the world’s thinnest 15-in gaming laptop in its class”, the last part perhaps conceding it’s not the thinnest overall. The machine will cost US$1,549 and features Tiger Lake chips, discrete graphics, and a 144Hz 1080p display.

MSI did not announce pricing or regional availability for the Summit series or Prestige and Modern range, but said that the Summit laptops will be coming to online retailers in October.