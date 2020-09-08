EPOS launches its business audio range to Australia and New Zealand

EPOS, the brand synonymous with Sennheiser, tries muscling in on the competitive space

Adapt 660 Credit: EPOS

EPOS has officially launched its audio range in Australia and New Zealand with products aimed at personal and workspace needs.

The brand has partnered and co-branded with audio incumbent, Sennheiser to bring business-focused headphones and headsets to market, and has made its core line up available in A/NZ.

EPOS’ Adapt range is aimed squarely at the unified communications (UC) and enterprise market, though all the products are available to buy individually.

The Adapt 360 Bluetooth over-ear headphones (AU$399) with active noise cancellation (ANC) differentiate from regular consumer focused products by being geared towards easy switching between devices and for taking calls.

Microphones pick up ambient noise to ensure your voice is what the person on the other end of the line hears, and thanks to ANC the world around you should be shut off too. Unlike some of the other headphones in the Adapt range, the 360 do not have a flip-down microphone.

A subtle giveaway to the 360’s workplace focus is a dedicated button to launch Microsoft Teams via an optional Bluetooth dongle.

For the price, it’s great to see multi-point connectivity that lets you flit between audio on two Bluetooth devices, like phone and laptop. The headphones automatically detect which source is playing, rather than the user having to manually switch outputs. This feature is still rare on premium headphones, so it’s great to see on the EPOS 360.

Credit: EPOS Expand 80

Top end of the Adapt range is 660 Series (AU$640) which adds features such as EPOS AI call clarity software, Alexa voice assistant, and better overall audio quality. Its design shares similarities with Sennheiser models, unsurprisingly.



For those users who must be heard on a call, the Adapt 560 (AU$480) has a flip down mic that EPOS calls a ‘boom arm’ for traditional mic placement when on calls.

The range also includes a series of premium single-ear Bluetooth headsets. both ear hook and over-head, as well as neckband style in-ears. The AU$1045 Expand 80 Series Bluetooth speakerphone looks like the literal centrepiece of EPOS’ vision of the kitted-out conference room. A version is available with Microsoft Teams integration.

EPOS has built a formidable range as it aggressively takes on office and business audio giants such as Logitech. The advantage here is the two-ear products will have outstanding audio quality for both professional and personal audio use. Business people like music, you know!

The new EPOS line up packs a premium on a consumer price level, but businesses and enterprise might well be tempted to look into bulk-buying the kit for an office upgrade – that is, if we ever go back to working in the office. Either way, a headset or two at home will improve everybody’s Zoom calls no end.