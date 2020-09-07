Vivaldi's Break Mode offers a vacation from the Internet

Credit: Vivaldi

Just in time for the Labor Day holiday, version 3.3 of the Vivaldi browser is launching a “break mode:” a way to pause the browser and walk away without losing anything.

Break Mode, according to Vivaldi, is a one-touch mode in version 3.3 of its desktop browser. The new version of the browser will have a small “pause button” in the lower left-hand corner. When you want to pause what you're doing, just press the button. “Easily triggered with a pause button at the left corner of the Status Bar, Break Mode mutes and stops HTML5 audio and videos, hides all tabs, panels, and other content leaving the screen clean,” Vivaldi said.

Normally, a user might take a break by walking away from the PC, minimizing the browser, or shutting the app (or the PC) entirely. But according to a Vivaldi representative, minimizing the app wouldn’t pause any playing videos or shut down streaming audio. “If you minimize Vivaldi it will lose focus, and so it’ll be more work to restore it the way it was before,” she wrote in an email. “Break Mode is really quick.”

Pressing the pause button again to unpause the browser will allow the entire browser to be visible. Videos will resume playing.

Vivaldi Vivaldi version 3.3 also features an easier way to crop URLs and navigate within the domain by clicking URL bar.

The new 3.3 version of the browser also tweaks the URL bar for the sake of navigation and security. Users will be able to click parts of the URL to move around faster—allowing a user on a page like “https://www.pcworld.com/article/3574022/intel-tiger-lake-laptops-will-begin-shipping-in-october.html” to click on the “pcworld.com” domain to navigate back to the main page. Vivaldi’s browser will also highlight portions of the URL it deems suspicious: “google.com.fakesite” for example.

Version 3.3 of the Vivaldi browser will also allow full-page blocking if it happens to meet the conditions set by the user in the Tracker and Ad Blocker. The “Speed Dial” page that appears when a new tab is opened can be managed by dragging and dropping entries between the browser and the desktop, the company said.