PCWorld's September Digital Magazine: Would you spend $1,000 on a Samsung Galaxy Note 20?

In the September issue

This month we look at the $1,000 Galaxy Note 20. We've got three great reasons to buy it, and three reasons not to. Windows 10 is 5 years old. Find out how it has transformed the PC. Plus, why your laptop's card reader might be terrible.

Other highlights include:

News : Samsung’s new Galaxy Fold Z 2 is vastly improved, but now it needs a purpose. Plus, the Google Pixel 4a is a great phone at a great price, but is it too late to matter?



: Samsung’s new Galaxy Fold Z 2 is vastly improved, but now it needs a purpose. Plus, the Google Pixel 4a is a great phone at a great price, but is it too late to matter? HP Envy x360 13 review: An affordable laptop with Ryzen 4000 and other perks

An affordable laptop with Ryzen 4000 and other perks Acer Spin 3 review: A solid $650 budget laptop with nice bonuses

A solid $650 budget laptop with nice bonuses Crucial P5 SSD review: Excellent bang for the buck

Excellent bang for the buck Benchmarks: We tested an eGPU in some of 2020's biggest games

We tested an eGPU in some of 2020's biggest games Windows: How to get rid of old files and clean up your PC with Windows' Storage settings

How to get rid of old files and clean up your PC with Windows' Storage settings Here's How: Remedy these five annoying Android issues that a restart won't cure

Video highlights

Watch: In this episode of The Full Nerd, we debate potential inductees in our PC Hardware Hall of Fame! As we narrow down the original field of 12 nominees, in the end, only three products manage to win our 2020 awards.

