Epson’s new high-end 4K laser projector promises compact size for demanding large venue use

Businesses and organisations in need of a professional projector take note, and prepare to spend big

(PC World) on

Epson EB-L30000UNL

Epson EB-L30000UNL

Credit: Epson

Epson has just launched its EB-L30000UNL, a projector for use in auditoriums, schools, museums, and theatres that need a fixed, rather than freestanding, projector.

The company claims it is the smallest and lightest 3-chip LCD (3LCD) projector available with at least 30,000 lumens brightness. 3LCD delivers better colour reproduction by processing each primary colour (red, green, and blue) continuously. Cheaper options using 1-chip tech project colours sequentially, resulting in a less vibrant image.

Projectors have never quite made it big in the consumer space as people tend to prefer a decent sized TV in the living room rather than using a whole wall on which to project images. But for large businesses, public organisations, and even religious groups, projectors remain an important piece of technology.

The small 710 x 790 x 299mm unit is capable of throwing a 4K image up to 200 inches, although it’s worth noting a lens is not included and must be purchased separately.

Once a setup is assembled, Epson promises HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma pictures that minimise the washed-out look synonymous with poor quality projection, while ensuring deep black contrasts where needed.

Enhancement tech onboard shifts pixels diagonally by 0.5 pixels doubles the resolution and means 1080p images can be upscaled to 4K standard.

The projector is also suitable for projection onto curved surfaces, and it can auto correct when projected onto corners or vertices. 

The EB-L30000UNL has a triple-layer dustproof build to counteract the inevitable wear and tear of such a product being set up in a public space for a lengthy period of time. This means both the light source and optical elements are completely sealed, and the unit has a new liquid cooling system that claims to split airflow and reduce air intake to the optical engine by 50 per cent. Translation: less dust.

Epson is selling the EB-L30000UNL in Australia and New Zealand upon request, but also intends for it to become an option for the AV rental market. Rental might be preferable, given the retail price is a staggering $150,000. When purchased, Epson covers it with a 5-year warranty or 20,000 hours of use, depending on which milestone is reached first.

By Henry Burrell

PC World
