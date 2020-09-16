Apple’s newest service is called Fitness+

Fitness+ combines Apple Watch, videos, and workout data to help you get into shape.

Credit: Apple

Apple Fitness+ is the company's answer to online fitness services such as Peloton and Daily Burn, which have become very popular. Now Apple wants in on the business.

Announced Tuesday, the Fitness+ service combines your Apple devices, videos, and collected workout data. Fitness+ is part of the Fitness app for the iPhone. Apple will also bring the app to the iPad and Apple TV.

Fitness+ features a series of workout videos that users can play on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. Along with the Fitness+ app, data is collected by the Apple Watch and displayed with the workout video, so you can track stats such as workout time, heart rate, and calories burned. A “Burn Bar” allows you to compare stats with other people who have done the same workout. You’ll also get notifications when you reach fitness goals.

Apple will offer 10 different workout types at launch, with new workouts added weekly. Fitness+ can make workout recommendations based on your past activity data collected by the Apple Watch. Filtering tools for workout type, trainers, duration, and music are provided so you can exercise the way you want. There’s also an “Absolute Beginner” program for users who are just getting started, or returning to regular workouts.

Apple Fitness+ collects fitness data through the Apple Watch and displays it onscreen while you work out.

Fitness+ works with Apple Music, too. Your favorite workout music can be saved and used for future workouts, or listened to at your leisure.

Hardware requirements, pricing, and free trials

Fintess+ requires:

Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with an iPhone 6s or later, or an iPhone SE

If you want to use an iPad, you must have an iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad mini 4 or later, iPad Air 2, or iPad Air (3rd generation).

Fintess+ can be used on the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch and is a subscription service that’s free for the first month. After that, you pay $9.99 per month, or $79.99 a year. A subscription can be shared with up to five people though Family Sharing. An Apple Music subscription is not required.

Fitness+ is also part of the new Apple One service bundle, where you can sign up for other Apple services, such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, and iCloud for a special price.

There are a few extended trial programs available:

Anyone who buys a new Apple Watch Series 3 or later after September 15, 2020, will get a free 3-month Fitness+ trial.

Best Buy deal: If you buy an Apple Watch Series 3 or later from Best Buy, you get six months of Fitness+ for free. If you are a My Best Buy member and already have an Apple Watch Series 3 or later, you get two months of Fitness+ free.

CVS Health deal: Select Aetna commercial and Caremark members, CVS Pharmacy ExtraCare retail customers, and CVS Health employees can get “special access” to Fitness+.