Apple One: Everything you need to know about Apple’s services bundle

Credit: Apple

Apple has several subscription services available, and now you can save some cash by signing up for Apple One, a pricing plan that bundles Apple’s services together for discounts. In effect, it replaces expensive a la carte pricing with cheaper pricing bundles.

Here’s what you need to know about Apple One.

What services are available in Apple One?

All of Apple’s services are available for bundled pricing: Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple News, Apple TV+, and iCloud. (Apple Fitness+ will not be available until late 2020.)

If Apple introduces new services, they’ll probably adjust the Apple One plans accordingly.

Please note: AppleCare, Apple’s warranty and support program, is not part of Apple One.

How much does Apple One costs?

Apple has three Apple One plans. Each plan offers a different set of services. Here are the plans.

Individual ($14.95 per month): includes Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and 50GB of iCloud storage for one user. This plan offers a $6 savings per month over a la carte pricing.

Family ($19.95 per month): includes Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and 200GB of iCloud storage. Can be shared with up to six family members. This plan offers an $8 monthly savings over a la carte.

Premier ($29.95 per month): includes Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple TV+, and 2TB of iCloud storage. Can be shared with up to six family members. You’ll save $25 per month with this plan.

And to save even more, if you have the Apple Card, you get 3 percent cash back on your monthly payment if you use the card to pay your bill.

What if I want more iCloud storage?

Apple You can add more iCloud storage by signing up for an storage upgrade.

You can upgrade your iCloud storage, but you’ll pay an additional fee. For example, if you want to sign up for the Family plan in the U.S., but want 2TB of storage instead of the included 200GB, you’ll pay an addition $9.99. Learn more about iCloud storage plans and prices.

Can family members access the Apple One services?

Yes. Sign up for the Family or Premier plans, and up to six family members (yourself plus five others) can use the services. (Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade come with Family Sharing built-in.)

How do the trial periods work with Apple One?

According to Apple, Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any services that you do not already have. When the trial expires, the plan automatically renews the service as part of your plan.

Can I cancel Apple One?

Apple says you can cancel Apple One at any time.

How do I sign up for Apple One?

Apple hasn’t released info on how to sign up for Apple One. When it is released later this fall, we will update this article.

Where is Apple One available?

The Apple One plans are not available everywhere. The Individual and Family plans will be available in more than 100 countries and regions. The Premier plan will be available only in Australia, Canada, the U.K, and the U.S.—essentially, the countries where Apple News+ is available.

Can I use the Apple One services on non-Apple devices?

You can use the services “on any platform where the services are available,” according to Apple. Apple Music is available on Android and Windows, so you can use it there. Apple TV+ can be accessed through the Apple website, so you should be able to access it through a browser on any platform.

Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Arcade can be accessed only through an Apple device. iCloud storage can be access through a browser on any platform at icloud.com.