AppleCare+ just became a must-have add-on to your Apple device

Get twice as many fixes for the same price

While it didn’t get any stage time at Apple’s Time Flies event, Apple made a major change to its AppleCare+ insurance program. It costs the same, but you’re getting a lot more for your money.

Under the terms of the previous program, your device was covered for up to two instances of accidental damage within the 24-month policy period, Apple has quietly doubled that to two per year, for a total of four claims. The usual deductibles apply—$29 for iPhone screen repair, $49 for iPad repairs, $69 for Watch repairs, etc.—but you’ll no longer need to fret about using one of your incidents for small cracks.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to roll over unused incidents after 12 months, but you’ll get two to use in your second year as well. The same terms apply to Apple’s Theft and Loss plan, so if you’re particularly absent-minded, it might be worth it.

You also have a little more time to sign up. Previously, Apple gave you 30 days from the date of purchase to decide whether to add on an AppleCare+ plan, but now Apple gives you 60 days. As before, you’ll still need to run diagnostic and inspection before signing up.

