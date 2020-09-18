Apple Watch Series 6 hands-on impressions: Very fast, very red, and very iterative

According to early impressions, the Apple Watch Series 6 is an iterative update over the Series 5, but no less impressive.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

Apple’s latest flagship watch has arrived, and it is just as we hoped it would be: fast, packed with features, and iterative. Each new flagship Apple Watch brings just a little more than the previous model, and the Series 6 continues in the vein, according to the first people who have tried it.

If you’re wondering if the new Product Red color is just as bold and bright as it is on the iPhone, it is. Dieter Bohn of The Verge writes that the new hue is definitely “not shy” while bringing “a depth and complexity to the color’s finish.” Brenda Stolyar at Mashable found the red to be “a nice shade” but would “prefer a more neutral tone” like the silver or space gray. At iMore, Daniel Bader calls the new blue color “striking.”

When it comes to performance, the Series 6 is just as bold as its new colors. At Gizmodo, Caitlin McGarry writes that the Series 6 is an exciting release that should get even better: “With the hardware in place, Apple can build software-based, FDA-cleared medical features that can make this flagship watch essential.” Bader is “encouraged by Apple’s commitment to faster charging,” especially with sleep tracking on board, and says the “addition of a blood oxygen sensor is just the latest example of the company skating to where the puck is going.”

Stolyar found the blood-oxygen sensor to be “very simple” to use, while Jacob Krol at CNN praised its accuracy and impressive monitoring. And McGarry also found the app “easy to use,” though she’s “not sure the new SpO2 sensor alone is worth an upgrade from the Series 4 or Series 5.”

Valentina Palladino at Engadget agrees, saying the Series 6 Apple Watch offers “few new tricks in a very familiar package.” However, the Series 6 “made a good first impression” that doesn’t disappoint. And Stolyar comes away with the same conclusion: “Apple Watch 5 owners, I didn’t forget about you. I have nothing to say to you other than: Save your money and stick with what you already have.”

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?