iOS 14.2: Apple releases developer beta one day after iOS 14 release

What happened to iOS 14.1?

Apple has already released iOS 14.2 to developers, making it available just one day after the public release of iOS 14. In addition to iOS and iPadOS 14.2, Apple made developer versions of tvOS 14.2 and watchOS 7.1 available. 

What happened to 14.1? Your guess is as good as ours! Perhaps that version is being installed on iPhone 12s as they leave the factory, identical to iOS 14 save for support for the new hardware, with Apple aiming to bring iOS 14.2 to market so it's ready to download when those phones hit the stores. Perhaps we'll also see an iOS 14.1 beta release, oddly begun after the iOS 14.2 beta. If we ever figure it out, we'll let you know.

What's new in iOS 14.2 beta

We don't have a lot of information yet about what's new in iOS 14.2. 9to5Mac reports of a new Control Center toggle for Shazam integration. Tap it and Shazam will start listening in the background to identify music. You'll get a popup with music as it's identified, and can easily listen to the song on Apple Music from there.

How to get the iOS 14.2 beta

If you're a registered developer, you can go to the Apple developer downloads page on the device upon which you wish to install the beta and download the beta profile from there. You can also download restore images.

When the public beta test begins, you'll be able to get a beta profile by going to beta.apple.com using the device upon which you wish to run the beta. After downloading the profile, open Settings, then tap General, and scroll down to tap on Profile. You can select and activate the beta profile there.

You'll have to restart your iPhone to activate the profile. Then you can get new versions of the beta, when available, but opening Settings and selecting General and then Software Update.

