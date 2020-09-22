The HP Pavilion 15 offers Ryzen 4000 performance for as little as $600

Or splurge for Intel 11th-gen with Iris Xe graphics and GeForce MX450

Credit: HP

The HP Pavilion 15 may be just in time to scratch the public's itch for budget Ryzen 4000 laptops, which are so far selling out as fast as vendors can make them. Announced Tuesday and set to go on sale in October, Pavilion 15 prices will start at $600 on Amazon, Costco, and other retailers.

The Pavilion 15 features a 15.6-inch FHD touch panel, up to 16GB of memory, Wi-Fi 6 and Ryzen CPUs from 6 cores to 8 cores. The laptops weigh just under 4 pounds. 

The top-end Pavilion 15 with Ryzen will feature 8 cores without SMT, also known as AMD's version of Hyper-Threading. That may sound like a turn-off, but Ryzen's performance is fairly spectacular, and it runs impressively cool. 

Budget shoppers won't get the Ryzen 7, unfortunately. Instead, it'll be the Ryzen 5 with 6 cores with a lower-resolution HD screen (1366x768). The lower resolution likely helps HP keep an eye on the budget, but images will look at least a little grainy. HP will also offer the option of moving up to a 1080p (1920x1080) panel, which we would highly recommend) ify ou can swing it.

Those who want to spend more may do so on an Intel version. HP didn't break out full specs of the laptop, but it plans to offer a Patvilion 15 based on Intel's impressive new 11th-gen Tiger Lake CPU.

In a twist we didn't expect, HP will also offer the 11th-gen version with the long-anticipated Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics chip. Not much is known about the performance of the MX450 except that it's based on Nvidia's Turing chip, which also powers its GeForce 20-series of GPUs. We imagine it's a step up in performance over the 11th-gen Core chip's already impressive Iris Xe graphics.

hp pavilion 15 luminousgold warmgold lightteal forestteal cloudblue fogblue hero triplestacked HP

Gordon Mah Ung

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

