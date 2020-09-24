Nvidia warns stocks of its GeForce RTX 3090 'BFGPU' will be low

Make sure your F5 button's greased.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Nvidia

The $700 GeForce RTX 3080, Nvidia’s staggeringly powerful flagship gaming card, sold out in seconds when it launched last week, dragging retail sites offline under the strain of the demand. Would-be customers screamed so loudly that in a rare move, Nvidia apologized and promised to beef up anti-bot security on its own site for Founders Edition cards.

Well, history could very well repeat itself when the $1,499 GeForce RTX 3090 launches on Thursday, Nvidia warns.

“Since we built GeForce RTX 3090 for a unique group of users, like the TITAN RTX before it, we want to apologise upfront that this will be in limited supply on launch day,” the company said in a post published Wednesday. “We know this is frustrating, and we’re working with our partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come.”

titan vs 3090 Nvidia

An Nvidia-supplied comparison chart of RTX Titan vs. RTX 3090 performance in content creation applications.

Nvidia also provided a tease of what to expect from its “BFGPU.” Gamers will see 10 to 15 percent more performance at 4K than they did with the GeForce RTX 3080, which costs $800 less than the RTX 3090. “For gamers pushing the limits, the GeForce RTX 3090 is also the first GPU that lets you connect, play, capture, and watch in 8K HDR,” Nvidia says. This card appears aimed squarely at content creators and researchers, though, thanks to its hefty 24GB memory capacity. Nvidia spent most of the post talking up how great the RTX 3090 is for rendering videos and parsing datasets.

The GeForce RTX 3090 is scheduled to launch on September 24 at $1,499—a whopping $1,000 less than last-gen’s RTX Titan. Stay tuned for our review, or two, in the days to come.

Related Nvidia RTX 30-series stories:

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Shining a light on creativity

MSI has long pushed the boundaries of invention with its ever-evolving range of laptops but it has now pulled off a world first with the new MSI Creative 17.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?