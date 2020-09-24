Epson sheds light on five new projectors

No information loss when full HD images can be projected on a large screen

Split screen functionality in action

Split screen functionality in action

Credit: Epson

Epson Australia has launched five new bigger, brighter, sharper business projectors – the EB-W52, EB-FH52, EB-972, EB-982W and EB-992F. 

Built specifically to increase engagement and collaboration, the new models have premium connectivity and audio including Miracast as well as built-in wireless with enterprise-level security for enhanced connectivity and flexibility. 

The EB-FH52 and EB-992F are brighter and sharper than ever as they now boast 1080p full high definition producing high quality images and crisp, sharp text without any distortion. Full HD images can be projected on a large screen with no information left out. In an age of DSLR and mirror-free cameras and smart devices capable of taking very high quality images that’s a real plus.

And while conventional panels are limited to a pre-determined height and width, the new projectors have no such constraints.

All five new models enjoy split screen functionality which allows inputs from two separate sources to be displayed side-by-side on the same screen. With different layout options, users can display video and presentation materials and run professional-looking video on both screens. This function allows the projector to eliminate the need for a second screen and makes it ideal for meeting rooms with limited spaces. 

Merging diverse wired and wireless options with Epson’s 3LCD technology and up to 4200 lumens of equal colour and white brightness means the projectors also allow facilitators to simultaneously display high quality content from up to four devices via the Epson iProjection wireless display solution with a built-in moderator function. 

The EB-FH52 and EB-992F also support Miracast enabling users to connect with a laptop, tablet or smart device and mirror Full HD content including movies, videos, photos and music – all without a single cable.
 
Cost-conscious businesses will be happy to know that the new projectors use a long-lasting lamp giving up to 17,000 hours of lamp life in ECO Mode.

Recommended retail prices are:  Epson EB-W52 – $799, EB-FH52 – $1149, EB-972 – $999, EB-982W – $1099, and EB-992F – $1299.  

Tags projectorsEpson

By Mike Gee

PC World
