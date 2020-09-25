macOS Catalina 10.15.7 update is now available

Security updates and bug fixes for your Mac.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

While weâ€™re waiting for the release of macOS Big Sur 11, we still have Macs on macOS Catalina to take care of. And Apple today released an OS update for those computers.

macOS Catalina 10.15.7 is now available. Here are the release notes:

  • Resolves an issue where macOS would not automatically connect to Wi-Fi networks

  • Fixes an issue that could prevent files syncing through iCloud Drive

  • Addresses a graphic issue that may occur on iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) with Radeon Pro 5700 XT

Apple also has a support document that details the security updates. The security updates also applies to Macs running macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 and macOS Mojave 10.14.6

Before installing the update, back up your Mac. To install the update, click on the Apple menu and select About This Mac. Then click on the Software Update button that appears in the Overview tab. The update is 2.84GB and requires your Mac to restart.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags macOS Catalina

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?