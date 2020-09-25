Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 14.0.1

The update fixes a handful of bugs in last week's big OS update.

Apple has released the first update to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The point release (14.0.1) addresses a few bugs that were made apparent since the big OS release on September 16. The update has no feature changes, only bug fixes, so it's probably a good idea to grab it as soon as you can.

iOS 14.0.1 release notes

The release notes for iOS 14.0.1 are as follows:

This update includes bug fixes for your iPhone.

Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your iPhone

Addresses an issue that could prevent camera previews from displaying on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Fixes an issue that could prevent your iPhone from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers

Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

iPadOS 14.0.1 release notes

The iPadOS 14.0.1 release notes are a little more succinct.

This update includes bug fixes for your iPad.

Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your iPad

Fixes an issue that could prevent your iPad from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers

Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

How to download iOS 14.0.1 or iPadOS 14.0.1

To get the update on either your iPhone or iPad, make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi and then open the Settings app.

Tap General.

Then tap Software Update.

The update will be listed there along with a button to install it. If you don't see it right away, be patient; it can sometimes take hours to become available to all users.