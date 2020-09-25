Vodafone's new Infinite mobile data plans change what it means to hit your monthly limit

Credit: Vodafone

Vodafone have redefined what it means to sign up for one of their unlimited mobile data plans with the introduction of their new Infinite plans.



According to Arthur Panos, General Manager of Product and Devices at Vodafone, the telco "changed the game in 2018 when we were the first Australian telco to offer a range of endless data plans and eliminating excess data charges in Australia for customers who took up one of these plans.



"Now we’re leading the market once again and taking that concept to a whole new level with the introduction of Vodafone Infinite plans,” he says.

Vodafone's new Infinite Plans come in five different flavors across three tiers but they essentially all work the same way.



Like the provider's previous slate of unlimited mobile data plans, you get an allotted amount mobile data delivered at the fastest speed that Vodafone's network can provide. Then, once you've used that Max Speed data up, you'll be kicked down to Infinite Data, which is set at a slower speed.



The twist here is that paying more per month doesn't just get you more Max Speed data but also raises the speed the uncapped data you get after reaching your limit.



For Vodafone's Lite and Lite+ plans, Infinite Data is clocked at 2mbps. For the Super and Super+ plans, that number gets bumped up to 10mbps. Finally, the pricey Ultra plan gets you 150GB of Max Speed data and then Infinite data at 25mbps.

The Vodafone Infinite plans are available as a SIM-only package or with a new phone on a 12-month, 24-month or 36-month plan.



To celebrate the launch of the new plans, Vodafone are also slicing either up to $20 off the monthly plan fees for your plan of choice for the life of the contract.



If you're going SIM-only, this discount will only last for the first twelve months. However, if you're going for either the Lite or Lite+ Infinite plans, you'll also get an extra 20GB or 10GB of bonus Max Speed data per month to play with - which is a pretty decent deal.



To take advantage of this launch promotion, you'll need to sign up before October 13. You can check out Vodafone's new Infinite data plans using the widget below:









