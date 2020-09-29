AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support coming to 4K Roku devices this year

Soon it will be a lot easier to play content from your iPhone or iPad on your Roku streaming box or TV.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Roku

Roku announced a host of upcoming products and updates on Monday, including a new Roku Ultra, a tiny Roku sound bar, and Roku OS 9.4. Check out our sister site TechHive for more on those announcements. Of particular note to Apple device users is that the new OS brings AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to “select 4K Roku devices.”

With AirPlay 2 support, you’ll be able to send video straight from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to the supported Roku device and have it play back in the full supported 4K resolution. You can also send music to the device, show photos from the Photos app, and mirror your entire iPad, iPhone, or Mac’s screen. 

HomeKit support allows you to control your Roku device using your Home app, including using Siri and Shortcuts. Note that you won’t be able to control it from outside the home unless you have a Home hub (a plugged-in iPad, Apple TV, or HomePod). 

We don’t have word yet on exactly which “select 4K Roku devices” will be supported, but we do know it will include some smart TVs that have the Roku platform built in.

Roku OS 9.4 is rolling out to supported devices later this year, but no exact date has been given.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AirPlayHomeKit

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Shining a light on creativity

MSI has long pushed the boundaries of invention with its ever-evolving range of laptops but it has now pulled off a world first with the new MSI Creative 17.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?