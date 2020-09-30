Dell updates XPS 13 2-in-1 and XPS 13

More power and better graphics for revised laptops

Dell XPS

Dell XPS

Dell has announced updated versions of its XPS 13 2-in-1 and the XPS 13 laptop. Both feature new thin modern designs, 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris X e graphics.

The 2-in-1’s advanced thermal design enables thin form factor (only 14.35mm thin) with back venting, vapor air chamber and dual fans to cool higher powered processors. 

The InfinityEdge display in 16:10 aspect ratio is larger and designed to offer more productivity. 

The 2-in-1’s immersive displays are engineered with best-in-class panel technology with enhanced contrast ratios, expanded colour space and pinpoint accurate resolution (100% sRGB + 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR certified on 4K+, Dolby Vision™, 500-nit panes, 4K+ resolution). Eyesafe display technology reduces harmful blue light and maintains vivid colour. 

Dell XPS 2 in 1

The 2-in-1 also has Dell’s smallest camera ever, which at 2.25mm is now infrared with Windows Hello capabilities. 

The device is precision crafted from CNC machined aluminum, aerospace-inspired carbon fiber or woven glass fiber palm rests and Corning  Gorilla Glass 6 for a durable, lightweight design. The essentials are elevated with larger display, edge-to-edge MagLev keyboard and touchpad. 

It will be available in platinum silver with either  black carbon fiber or frost with arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest. 

It supports Dell Premium Active Pen with magnetic attach for a natural writing experience and tilt support for detailed shading 

Dell XPS notebooks

Dell Mobile Connect provides a seamless wireless integration between smartphones and PCs on both the 2-in-1 and the XPS 13.

The latest version of the XPS 13 laptop boasts improved performance and a larger 4-sided InfinityEdge display with a 91.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The edge-to-edge keyboard has larger keycaps and a larger touchpad 

Dell claims the XPS 13 will deliver up to 19 hours of battery life on FHD. 

A new Linux-based XPS 13 Developer Edition comes preloaded with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and represents the 10th generation of Project Sputnik’s developer-targeted XPS 13 

The entire XPS 2020 laptop family now arrives wrapped in a gift-box style package made from sustainably sourced materials, including a mix of recycled ocean-bound plastics, locally recycled plastic, and recycled corrugate. This takes the company one step closer to reaching its Moonshot Goal of using 100% sustainable packaging in all Dell products by 2030. 

Dell XPS 13"

The XPS 13 2-in-1 will be available in Australia and New Zealand from October 2, 2010, starting at  AU$2999 and NZ$3499.

The XPS 13 in machined aluminum in platinum silver with black carbon fiber  will be also be available on October 2, starting at AU$2499 and NZ$2999. The frost with arctic white woven glass fibre palm rest (previously available in platinum silver and arctic white) model will launch at a later date, to be confirmed, at the same prices as the other version 

Tags Dell

By Mike Gee

PC World
