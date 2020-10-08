Apple TV app may be on its way to Xbox and Playstation consoles

Credit: Apple

Apple is spreading its TV app everywhere. It’s on smart TVs, Fire TV, and Roku set-top boxes, in addition to being found on nearly all of Apple’s devices: iPhones, iPads, Macs, and of course Apple TV hardware. You can find a full list of devices here.

But there’s one place that customers frequently access streaming services that Apple hasn’t yet tackled: game consoles. If current reports are true, that may be about to change.

Multiple sites are reporting of a limited testing group for Xbox, as evidenced by Twitter user @Tzunami_Sapp.

It’s not just Xbox users that are apparently getting some love from Apple, though. 9to5Mac reports that the app is coming to Playstation consoles, too.

The TV app on third-party devices will give you access to TV and movie purchases and rentals through iTunes as well as access to Apple TV Channels (including Apple TV+). But it does not integrate content from outside apps like Hulu or Amazon Prime unless you’re using an Apple device like an Apple TV or iPhone and have that app installed.