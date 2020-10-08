PDF Squeezer 4 review: Elegant, inexpensive way to cut documents down to size

Simply click on the file you need compressed, and drag-and-drop it into the app.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Witt Software

As a professed digital hoarder, there are thousands of files on my iMac, external hard drives, cloud services, and network-attached server. I’ve made a habit of archiving utility bills, bank/credit card statements, and other PDF documents that gradually consume available storage capacity. Barring a complete purge (oh, the horror!), shrinking the hoard would be the next best thing.

That’s exactly what PDF Squeezer 4 is designed to do. This minimalist macOS utility makes it a snap to reduce the size of one or more PDF documents using three predefined compression levels (Light, Medium or Strong), or using custom-made profiles of your own.

pdf squeezer 4 window with finder IDG

With its unassuming drag-and-drop user interface, PDF Squeezer 4 makes short work of compressing documents.

At every turn, PDF Squeezer makes the process as frictionless as possible. You drag and drop files onto the app window, which are immediately processed with the chosen profile. The amount of compression is then displayed in the sidebar along with a comparison of original and new file sizes. If the document is password protected, the new version will be too, although you still need to unlock the file when prompted.

With a document selected in the sidebar, click the Compare button (or keyboard Space bar) to see a before and after comparison. Files remain untouched until clicking Save, at which point originals are moved to the Trash and replaced by new versions, optionally with the same modification dates. (Should you prefer new filenames, click Save As instead.)

pdf squeezer 4 automation preferences Witt Software

With Automator Actions installed, you don’t need to launch PDF Squeezer at all to process files from the Finder, a watch folder, or using a command line interface.

Automated workflow

PDF Squeezer 4 also offers several ways to automate the process of shrinking documents via Automator Actions. This requires first enabling third-party Actions from the Automator app menu, then installing the options you want under the Automation tab in PDF Squeezer preferences.

My favorite is Quick Action, which allows compressing files directly from the Finder, Touch Bar, or Services menu. This method makes using PDF Squeezer a completely seamless, convenient experience because everything happens in the background without opening the app, but there are watch folder and command line interface options as well.

pdf squeezer 4 compare chase statement IDG

The side-by-side Compare view shows at a glance when documents have been compressed too much—before they are saved.

Overall, PDF Squeezer does a remarkable job. Using the Medium preset, a recent AT&T Wireless bill was reduced from 1.1MB to a mere 114KB (an 89 percent reduction!) with no appreciable difference in quality, although average documents shrunk by less than 10 percent. I recommend using Compare to spot-check at first—some banks (I’m looking at you, Chase) save generic account information and disclaimers embedded as an image on statements, which limits readability when compressed with Medium or Strong presets.

Bottom line

Versatile, lightweight, and inexpensive, PDF Squeezer 4 is the absolute best way to cut multiple PDF documents down to size.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

J.R. Bookwalter

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Shining a light on creativity

MSI has long pushed the boundaries of invention with its ever-evolving range of laptops but it has now pulled off a world first with the new MSI Creative 17.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?