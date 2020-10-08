How much does the Google Pixel 5 cost in Australia?

(PC World) on

Credit: Google

Google's latest flagship steps back from the Apple vs Samsung arms race. Rather than raise the price and stakes, the follow-up to last year's Pixel 4 drops a few features, learns a few new tricks and tries to position itself as the no-compromise candidate for those who want a premium Android experience at less than a $1000.

To that end, the Google Pixel 5 itself boasts a Snapdragon 765G processor, a 6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4080mAh battery and a dual-lens rear camera. That last one is noteworthy in that it augments the primary camera with a secondary an ultra-wide lens rather than the telephoto found in the previous Pixel 4.

If that's a recipe you like the sound of, here's a quick rundown on how much the Google Pixel 5 costs in Australia.

Outright

In Australia, the Google Pixel 5 has a recommended retail price of AU$999.

For comparison, last year's Google Pixel 4 started at AU$1049. It's clear that Google have a natural hierarchy in mind here, with the basic Pixel 4a priced at AU$599 and the more-future-proof Pixel 4a 5G priced at AU$799.

Google say that the phone will launch in Australia from October 15 and be available outright through the Google Store, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks and Harvey Norman.

On A Plan

In addition to above, the Google Pixel 5 will also be available on post-paid plans through all three of Australia's major telcos: Telstra, Vodafone and Optus.

Google Pixel 5 24-month plans

Google Pixel 5 36-month plans

Fergus Halliday
