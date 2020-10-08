Every day is Amazon Prime Day with Microsoft Bing Rebates

Bing Rebates extends beyond Microsoft deals to retailers across the Internet, and dozens of merchants.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Mark Hachman / IDG

If you’re bargain-hunting this Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, or Cyber Monday, Microsoft may have a secret discount deal waiting for you: Bing Rebates.

Right now, Bing Rebates is behind a velvet rope: It’s a beta program available only to a “select group of Microsoft Rewards members.” But the discounts are tangible: up to 7 percent off from Microsoft, including Xbox games; 10 percent rebates at Verizon, plus rebates at Nvidia, Newegg, Best Buy, Woot!, Staples, and more. Essentially, Bing Rebates takes the discounts available to Microsoft Rewards members—including food, entertainment, and more—and gives back in the form of good old cash.

Of all the deals, the benefits of shopping from Microsoft are (big surprise) the most obvious, though bargains exist throughout the dozens of merchants Bing Rebates interacts with. Granted, the rebate on buying, say, a KitchenAid mixer direct from the manufacturer (5 percent currently) or an Acer Swift 7 from the Acer Store (4 percent off) may already be reflected at Amazon. But you also get things like $45 off of a Verizon FiOS plan, 1 percent off Newegg sitewide, or the ability to grab an Xbox Wireless Elite controller from GameFly for a sitewide discount of 10 percent off.

Microsoft has quietly offered a rewards program for years, which morphed from Bing Rewards to Microsoft Rewards in 2016. Over time, Microsoft Rewards credits you for searching with Bing, using Microsoft services like Outlook, and most recently playing the Xbox console. ”Points” can be redeemed for any number of goodies, from Amazon gift cards to purchases from REI, Target, Walmart, DoorDash, Domino’s Pizza and more, to even an Xbox Series X. To have a chance at earning Bing Rebates, you’ll first need to sign up for Microsoft Rewards.

While Rewards allows you to accumulate points over time, with Bing Rebates your discount is applied whenever you shop. The discounts do seem to change, so it’s worthwhile checking back if a given offer doesn’t grab you.

microsoft bing rewards main page Mark Hachman / IDG

Microsoft’s Bing Rewards index page highlights the featured discounts.

How to use Bing Rebates

Bing Rebates can be accessed in two ways. First, if you’re using Bing and search for a product like the “Swift 3,” you’ll see a small Bing Rebates icon next to the search result. You can also visit the Bing Rebates page (a link that may or may not work for you, depending upon your status), select a merchant, and begin shopping from the page itself. Either way, any discounts that Bing Rebates supplies should be automatically applied—but not at checkout. 

acer swift 3 search result bing rewards microsoft Mark Hachman / IDG

Search with Bing for a discounted product, and you’ll see a small icon indicating that.

Anything you earn from Bing Rebates eventually will come back to you as cash, but because Microsoft uses PayPal, you’ll need a PayPal account for that money to reach your wallet. (Don’t shop with an ad blocker! It may block the ad “cookie” to apply your rebate.) That money won’t arrive right away: Microsoft says it will wait between 30 to 90 days—basically, beyond the period your purchase is eligible for a return—before it credits your account. If you do return the item, you won’t receive a rebate; if you buy multiple items and return one or more, your rebate will diminish accordingly.

microsoft bing rewards discounts tech Mark Hachman / IDG

Microsoft doesn’t do a fantastic job organizing Bing Rewards partners.You usual have to dig a bit to find a particular vendor. 

Another catch: For now, the maximum amount of cash back that you can earn in the form of rebates is capped at $1,000, with one loophole. If you think you’re going to exceed that, you can petition Microsoft’s support page and ask for that cap to be raised accordingly.

There doesn’t seem to be any limit on what credit cards or loyalty programs can be used with Bing Rewards. If you have a credit card that already grants you a discount, you should be able to stack it to receive additional discounts with Bing Rewards. Note that most (all?) of the retailers don’t give any discounts on gift cards, and few, if any give discounts on new game consoles. (Again, the exception is Microsoft, as Bing Rewards grants 2 percent off new game consoles—but that’s just $10 off a $499 Xbox Series X.)

bing rewards microsoft Mark Hachman / IDG

Here’s what Microsoft itself offers via Bing Rebates, as of press time.

Chances are that any discounts Bing Rebates provides will be most effective on new, expensive products, which major retailers haven’t yet purchased in bulk. Case in point: at Amazon, the Sonos Arc soundbar is $800, a dollar more than Sonos charges for the Sonos Arc on its own site. But, with the 7-percent sitewide discount Sonos grants via Bing Rebates, you would save yourself a cool $50.

I’d like to say I’ve been a secret shopper with Bing Rebates for years, but that’s not true. Apparently, I’ve had access to Bing Rebates for a few months now, and I have yet to take advantage of it. As the holiday shopping season looms, however, I certainly plan to start incorporating Rebates into my shopping habits. Are you part of Bing Rebates? If you are, you suddenly have an intriguing new shopping option.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?