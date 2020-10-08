Telstra knock $10 off Unlimited NBN plans

Credit: Telstra

Telstra are discounting their unlimited NBN plans by $10/month if you sign up before November 2nd.



Essentially, the promotion brings the monthly cost of the company's NBN50 Unlimited Data plan down from AU$80 to AU$70 and their NBN100 Premium Internet + Unlimited Data plan down to AU$90 from AU$100 via a $10 credit issued to the account each month for the first twelve months.



Telstra's newly-introduced NBN250 and NBN1000 plans are also covered here, though they do cost extra.



Signing up also nets you three months of free access to Binge. You can read our full review of Binge here. Should you also sign up for Telstra Plus, you'll get another three months of Binge. Should you sign up online, Telstra will even waiver the $99 connection charge.



This offer is available until November 2

