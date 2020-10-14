Prime Day 2020: Snag a PS4 Pro for $399

Playstation 4 Pro Credit: Sony

If you're uninterested in investing in next-gen gaming hardware just yet, Amazon's Playstation 4 Pro deal might be more your speed.

Rather than the usual AU$549 or so, Amazon are discounting the black 1TB Playstation 4 Pro to AU$399. You can grab it here. If you missed out on preordering a Playstation 5, this might be a good stop-gap in the meantime.



Select PS4 games are up to 15% off, this includes Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order and more



For more on Prime Day 2020, check out the following:

