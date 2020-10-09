What to expect from Aamzon's Prime Day sales

Credit: Amazon

If you're looking to grab a big-ticket piece of tech like a new camera, you might want to wait until this year's Prime Day.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual shopping event run by Amazon that’s exclusive to current and active subscribers of Amazon’s Prime membership service. Never heard of Prime before? Here’s everything you need to know to decide whether or not you should subscribe to Amazon Prime.

Matt Furlong, Country Manager for Amazon Australia, said, “It isn’t long until Prime Day begins and we are thrilled to be able to share some of the great deals that will be available to Prime members in Australia this year. With huge savings across the store, we hope that there will be something for everyone. We are also proud to put small Aussie businesses front and centre through our ‘Shop Local’ store in the run up to one of our busiest shopping events and beyond.”



What's going to be on sale?

While the full banquet of bargains is being withheld for the event itself, Amazon have let slip a few details about what to expect from this year's Prime Day. This includes:



A 28% discount on the 1TB Playstation 4 Pro, which brings the price of Sony's console down to AU$399

15% off selected Playstation 4 games

Up to 40% off select Panasonic cameras

Up to 20% off select Nikon cameras

$100 off the Echo Show 8

Up to 30% off select Ring Home Security tech

Up to $80 off the Kindle Paperwhite

These deals will go live over the course of this year's Prime Day, which will last 66 hours and kick off at midnight on the 13th of October. Unlike Amazon’s Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales, which are mostly open to anyone visiting the world’s biggest online shopping website, the lightning deals that run over the course of Prime Day can only be taken advantage of by current and active subscribers of Amazon’s Prime membership service. For more info on becoming a Prime subscriber, click here.



What else?

In addition to these discounts, Amazon also offering a slew of promotions across their various products and services.



This includes the following:

Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier for just $0.99.

Prime members will be able to rent popular movies on the Amazon Prime Video Store for as little 99c from the 7th of October

Prime members who haven’t yet tried Audible can access a free 3-month trial.

Prime members who haven't yet tried Kindle Unlimited can get their first three months of unlimited reading free when they sign up from the 1st of October

Instead of just free expedited domestic shipping, Prime members will also enjoy international shipping with no minimum order threshold for all Prime eligible products for the duration of Prime Day 2019.

