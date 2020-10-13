Ecovacs cleans up with the Deebot Ozmo T8

Deebot Ozmo T8

There is something undeniably appealing about having a little robot buzzing around the home doing your vacuuming – not the least that you don’t have to do the housework yourself.

Okay, so it doesn’t have arms and legs and a cute face and actually looks more like discus on steroids but still you are looking at the future in action.

Whether you like them or not, robots are here to stay and home robotics is just arm on the octopus of robotic possibility.

Ecovacs Robotic is celebrating three years in Australia by releasing the Deebot Ozmo T8 the latest in the T8 series of robot vacuums.

So what does it do? According to Ecovacs, a global leader in the field, the vacuum delivers millimetre-level obstacle detection and avoidance with proprietary TrueDetect 3D technology while cleaning. 

It is being launched both separately and in combination with the also newly released Auto-Empty Station to form the T8+ bundle. 

The Ozmo T8 is the first in the series to include the TrueDetect 3D technology that features advanced obstacle avoidance. With TrueMapping laser-based mapping and navigation technology, the robot vacuum can map homes with four times the accuracy of previous models, and not miss a spot. 

Working alongside its Ozmo Mopping System, the vacuum has precise water control to ensure users do not over-wet floors and is smart enough to automatically avoid carpets when the mopping pad is installed.
 
Head of Ecovacs Robotics A/NZ, Karen Powell, says, “We made a bold commitment upon launching in Australia just three short years ago that we would change and grow the robot vacuum category by delivering an ever-evolving, best-in-class cleaning experience. 

“Since then, we have dedicated our efforts to promoting and educating Australians’ views about what to expect in a robot vacuum in both performance and features. We have integrated it into their smart home, made it easy to control from their phone, driven industry-leading innovation in mapping and mopping and delivered even longer battery life.”

Key features of the Deebot Ozmo T8 include:

  • TrueDetect 3D advanced obstacle avoidance technology – TrueDetect uses 3D structured light technology to detect, avoid and clean around furniture and objects such as shoes, cords and small toys. It precisely scans for depth and distance to create a fast and accurate 3D image of space and objects. Its object detection is 10X more accurate than traditional infrared technology;
  • TrueMapping precision mapping and navigation technology – TrueMapping scans, maps and plans an efficient cleaning path faster and more precisely, to prevent missed or repeated areas. The laser mapping and navigation technology uses direct time-of-flight (dToF) laser sensors for 2X greater range (up to 10m) and 4X greater accuracy, detecting objects as small as 2mm. The precise maps enable advanced custom cleaning such as unlimited boundaries (keep-out areas), support for multiple floors, and cleaning by room or area;
  • Ozmo Mopping System – Effective all-in-one cleaning removes over 99% of bacteria on floors. An electronically controlled water pump provides precise water flow control, and automatic carpet detection avoids carpets when mopping to keep them from getting wet. A full-size 240mL water tank covers over 2,000 square feet;
  • Up to 3 hours of runtime – The 5200mAh lithium ion battery can easily clean a home of more than 300sqm on a single charge.

 
In addition to the new Auto-Empty Station, Ecovacs is also making the Ozmo Pro Oscillating Mopping System available as a separate accessory for the first time. 

Compatible with the Deebot Ozmo T8 family of products, the new Ozmo Pro builds upon the Ozmo Mopping System by tackling stubborn stains – including dried liquids and pet prints – with results comparable to an electronic mop. Ecovacs claims the Ozmo Pro takes floor cleaning further than any system to-date, with high-frequency vibration that oscillates 480 times-per-minute and includes a super-charged mopping mode. 

Two mopping patterns (quick and deep scrubbing) and four different water release levels can be customised to users’ needs. With a large 240-millilitre water tank and mop detection sensors, the device automatically turns mopping mode on and off to avoid over-dampening or under-wetting floors. It also comes with easy-to-change disposable mopping cloths.

The new Auto-Empty Station provides 30-plus days of cleaning by automatically emptying the T8 or T8 AIVI, as it holds up to one month’s worth of dirt, debris and pet hair.

Pricing and Availability:

  • Deebot Ozmo T8 +, featuring the Deebot Ozmo T8 and Auto Empty Station, is available now from The Good Guys. RRP – AUD $1299;
  • Deebot Ozmo T8 is available now from Amazon and eBay. RRP– $999;
  • The Ecovacs Ozmo-Auto Empty Station for the T8 AIVI and T8, is available now from JB Hi-Fi and Godfreys. RRP – $399;
  • The Ecovacs OzmoPro Oscillating Mopping System for the T8 AIVI and T8, will be available in November from Amazon and eBay.

