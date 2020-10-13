Getac’s next generation V110 is thoroughly tough and well connected

Latest iteration of Getac’s laptop combines powerful performance, excellent connectivity and fully rugged design

(PC World) on

Credit: Getac

Getac’s next generation V110 fully rugged laptop has hit the market with a high performance quad-core processor and PCIe SSD storage as standard.

It is targeted at people who need a rugged, yet versatile, device they can rely on in a range of challenging work environments including defence personnel, police officers, paramedics, field utility workers and manufacturing technicians.

The V110 also focuses on delivering top line connectivity and comes with 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 for increased connection performance and stability in dense or congested environments, and WLAN Wi-Fi 6 for up to three times faster wireless data speeds than previous generations.

A combination of WLAN, WWAN, Bluetooth, 4G LTE and GPS ensures users can get online from anywhere and advanced inbuilt technology lowers power consumption when connected, for more extensive field use between charges.

The V110 can be configured with either the Intel Comet Lake Core™ i5 or i7 processor and  the new Intel UHD Graphics 620 which provides an excellent level of responsiveness and frame rate for both 3D graphics and video.

A series of configurable I/O options including 8MP rear camera, barcode reader, RFID reader, and USB3.1 Gen 2 Type-C allow users to easily capture/transmit data directly from the field.

Getac rugged and video solutions business group president, Rick Hwang, said, “When the V110 first launched, it quickly set a new benchmark in the rugged laptop sector due to its combination of great versatility and rugged reliability, resulting in lower total cost of ownership.

“With the launch of the next generation V110 we’ve taken this even further, distilling years of customer feedback and expertise into a comprehensive solution that redefines how professionals from a range of sectors can use rugged technology to achieve their daily goals."

The V110 is built rugged from the ground up, featuring IP65 and  MIL-STD-810H  certifications, as
well as drop resistance of up to 1.2m while in use.  

It offers the functionality of a laptop with the mobility of a tablet. The V110’s hinge design allows the
device to quickly convert between laptop and tablet mode with ease, while hot swappable batteries
can extend usage times whenever needed.

The laptop is part of the Getac Select program, which combines pre-configured rugged devices,
software, accessories and professional services into a series of solutions optimised for individual
applications and user groups.

Four key software utilities also available for use alongside the V110 are Getac Driving Safety Utility,
Getac Device Monitoring System (GDMS), Getac Virtual GPS Utility (VGPS) and Getac KeyWedge
Barcode Reader Utility.

The V110 fully rugged laptop is light and compact enough to go wherever field engineers need to go,
while its extensive connectivity options make it easy to transmit important data from any location. The
device also supports powerful mobile geographic information systems (GIS), enabling the display of
surveying and mapping schematics directly on-device.

Getac Driving Safety Utility, available as part of the Getac Select program, can also be used to protect
employees from dangerous distractions when driving by blanking their device’s screen and locking the keyboard as soon as their vehicle starts moving.  A series of custom settings allow access to pre- defined work-related programs, such as GPS, as needed.

Police officers and paramedics will appreciate how it can be securely mounted in-vehicle while en-route to a scene, then quickly removed and converted into a tablet for use in the field. The large typing area makes data input simple, while a backlit keyboard ensures easy operation in poorly lit areas.

An optional Getac tri-pass-through secure vehicle docks offer more accurate GPS and faster connectivity to WWAN. A push button latch with keyed lock helps deter thieves.

The next generation Getac V110 is available now.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Getac

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

By Mike Gee

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Shining a light on creativity

MSI has long pushed the boundaries of invention with its ever-evolving range of laptops but it has now pulled off a world first with the new MSI Creative 17.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?