Getac’s next generation V110 is thoroughly tough and well connected

Credit: Getac

Getac’s next generation V110 fully rugged laptop has hit the market with a high performance quad-core processor and PCIe SSD storage as standard.

It is targeted at people who need a rugged, yet versatile, device they can rely on in a range of challenging work environments including defence personnel, police officers, paramedics, field utility workers and manufacturing technicians.

The V110 also focuses on delivering top line connectivity and comes with 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 for increased connection performance and stability in dense or congested environments, and WLAN Wi-Fi 6 for up to three times faster wireless data speeds than previous generations.

A combination of WLAN, WWAN, Bluetooth, 4G LTE and GPS ensures users can get online from anywhere and advanced inbuilt technology lowers power consumption when connected, for more extensive field use between charges.

The V110 can be configured with either the Intel Comet Lake Core™ i5 or i7 processor and the new Intel UHD Graphics 620 which provides an excellent level of responsiveness and frame rate for both 3D graphics and video.

A series of configurable I/O options including 8MP rear camera, barcode reader, RFID reader, and USB3.1 Gen 2 Type-C allow users to easily capture/transmit data directly from the field.

Getac rugged and video solutions business group president, Rick Hwang, said, “When the V110 first launched, it quickly set a new benchmark in the rugged laptop sector due to its combination of great versatility and rugged reliability, resulting in lower total cost of ownership.

“With the launch of the next generation V110 we’ve taken this even further, distilling years of customer feedback and expertise into a comprehensive solution that redefines how professionals from a range of sectors can use rugged technology to achieve their daily goals."

The V110 is built rugged from the ground up, featuring IP65 and MIL-STD-810H certifications, as

well as drop resistance of up to 1.2m while in use.

It offers the functionality of a laptop with the mobility of a tablet. The V110’s hinge design allows the

device to quickly convert between laptop and tablet mode with ease, while hot swappable batteries

can extend usage times whenever needed.

The laptop is part of the Getac Select program, which combines pre-configured rugged devices,

software, accessories and professional services into a series of solutions optimised for individual

applications and user groups.

Four key software utilities also available for use alongside the V110 are Getac Driving Safety Utility,

Getac Device Monitoring System (GDMS), Getac Virtual GPS Utility (VGPS) and Getac KeyWedge

Barcode Reader Utility.

The V110 fully rugged laptop is light and compact enough to go wherever field engineers need to go,

while its extensive connectivity options make it easy to transmit important data from any location. The

device also supports powerful mobile geographic information systems (GIS), enabling the display of

surveying and mapping schematics directly on-device.

Getac Driving Safety Utility, available as part of the Getac Select program, can also be used to protect

employees from dangerous distractions when driving by blanking their device’s screen and locking the keyboard as soon as their vehicle starts moving. A series of custom settings allow access to pre- defined work-related programs, such as GPS, as needed.

Police officers and paramedics will appreciate how it can be securely mounted in-vehicle while en-route to a scene, then quickly removed and converted into a tablet for use in the field. The large typing area makes data input simple, while a backlit keyboard ensures easy operation in poorly lit areas.

An optional Getac tri-pass-through secure vehicle docks offer more accurate GPS and faster connectivity to WWAN. A push button latch with keyed lock helps deter thieves.

The next generation Getac V110 is available now.