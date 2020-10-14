iPhone 12 MagSafe enables a whole new charging and accessory ecosystem

With new magnets and coils, Apple is making all sorts of new things possible.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

Remember MagSafe? The beloved charging plug for MacBooks was given the boot when Apple moved to USB-C charging, but the company just brought it back as a new iPhone charging and accessory standard.

With a ring of magnets around a new charging coil design, along with improved shielding and NFC, you can sort of “snap” the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro to a new MagSafe wireless charger, just like you do with the Apple Watch. 

The more precise alignment and improved internal components allow for faster charging—up to 15 watts instead of 7.5 on earlier iPhones. That’s about as fast as charging previous iPhones plugged in!

More than charging

The new MagSafe standard is about more than just charging. The magnets enable all sorts of snap-on accessories and cases. Apple has even got a slim snap-on MagSafe wallet, for example. There are third-party chargers and accessories coming, too.

MagSafe cases will snap on securely, but will still allow the chargers and other accessories to snap on to the back at the same time. 

Apple’s got a special MagSafe Duo charger that will charge your iPhone 12 and Apple Watch at the same time, and folds up for travel.

Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
