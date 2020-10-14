Here's how much the new iPhone 12 costs in Australia

(PC World) on

Credit: Apple

While 5G connectivity is the centerpiece of Apple’s argument for why you should buy the new iPhone 12, it isn’t the only addition to the formula worth writing about

The iPhone 12 adopts a new flat-screen look inspired by the iPad Pro and benefits from a new durability-focused technology called Ceramic Shield, which promises a fourfold leap forward in drop-protection.. It’s also 11% thinner and ups the ante when it comes to the resolution by incorporating the Super XDR Display introduced in last year’s iPhone 11 Pro. 

These physical characteristics are paired with Apple’s new A14 Bionic processor and a dual-lens rear camera that pairs a 12-megapixel (f/1.6) main lens with a secondary 12-megapixel wide angle lens. There’s also support for new MagSafe wireless chargers that promise to cut down on the finickiness of aligning magnetic coils.

Here’s how much you should expect to pay for the new iPhone 12 in Australia:

Outright

Credit: Apple

In Australia, prices for the iPhone 12 start at AU$1349 and the device is available in three sizes: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. Apple says the device will go on pre-order on the 16th of October and launch on the 23rd.

Full pricing for the device works out as follows:

  • iPhone 12 (64GB) = AU$1349
  • iPhone 12 (128GB) = AU$1429
  • iPhone 12 (256GB) = AU$1599

On A Plan

While specific telco pricing for the iPhone 12 hasn’t yet been announced, we expect that all three of Australia’s major carriers will stock most - if not all - of the four phones. 

Local carriers typically announce their iPhone post-paid plans a few days after the actual reveal, so check back then for more information on which plans will offer the best value within your budget.

In the meantime, the usual rules apply. We estimate that the price of getting an iPhone 12 on a postpaid plan through Telstra will start at $92/month for a 36-month contract or $111/month for a 24-month contract. We arrived at this number by simply taking the RRP of the iPhone 12 ($1349), dividing it by the number of months and then adding on the price of Telstra's cheapest phone plan ($55). Obviously, if you opt for more data or on-board storage, that number will go up but it’s a good measure of where telco pricing for the new iPhone is likely to sit as a baseline.

Credit: Apple

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AppleiPhoneiPhone 12Apple iPhone 12Australian pricing for iPhone

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?