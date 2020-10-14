Here's how much the new iPhone 12 costs in Australia

Credit: Apple

While 5G connectivity is the centerpiece of Apple’s argument for why you should buy the new iPhone 12, it isn’t the only addition to the formula worth writing about.

The iPhone 12 adopts a new flat-screen look inspired by the iPad Pro and benefits from a new durability-focused technology called Ceramic Shield, which promises a fourfold leap forward in drop-protection.. It’s also 11% thinner and ups the ante when it comes to the resolution by incorporating the Super XDR Display introduced in last year’s iPhone 11 Pro.

These physical characteristics are paired with Apple’s new A14 Bionic processor and a dual-lens rear camera that pairs a 12-megapixel (f/1.6) main lens with a secondary 12-megapixel wide angle lens. There’s also support for new MagSafe wireless chargers that promise to cut down on the finickiness of aligning magnetic coils.

Here’s how much you should expect to pay for the new iPhone 12 in Australia:

Outright

Credit: Apple

In Australia, prices for the iPhone 12 start at AU$1349 and the device is available in three sizes: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. Apple says the device will go on pre-order on the 16th of October and launch on the 23rd.

Full pricing for the device works out as follows:

iPhone 12 (64GB) = AU$1349

iPhone 12 (128GB) = AU$1429

iPhone 12 (256GB) = AU$1599

On A Plan

While specific telco pricing for the iPhone 12 hasn’t yet been announced, we expect that all three of Australia’s major carriers will stock most - if not all - of the four phones.

Local carriers typically announce their iPhone post-paid plans a few days after the actual reveal, so check back then for more information on which plans will offer the best value within your budget.

In the meantime, the usual rules apply. We estimate that the price of getting an iPhone 12 on a postpaid plan through Telstra will start at $92/month for a 36-month contract or $111/month for a 24-month contract. We arrived at this number by simply taking the RRP of the iPhone 12 ($1349), dividing it by the number of months and then adding on the price of Telstra's cheapest phone plan ($55). Obviously, if you opt for more data or on-board storage, that number will go up but it’s a good measure of where telco pricing for the new iPhone is likely to sit as a baseline.

Credit: Apple