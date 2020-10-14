Here's how much the new iPhone 12 Mini costs in Australia

Credit: Apple

Clocking the same high-end specs, features, design and 5G connectivity as the mainline iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Mini squeezes things down into a smaller 5.4-inch form-factor. It’s got 5G connectivity, a Super XDR Display, Ceramic Shield, a dual-lens rear camera, an A14 processor and a lower price.

Here’s how much you should expect to pay for the new iPhone 12 Mini in Australia:

Outright

Credit: Apple

In Australia, prices for the iPhone 12 Mini start at AU$1199 and the device is available in three sizes: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. Apple says the device will go on pre-order on the 7th of November and launch on the 13th.

Full pricing for the device works out as follows:

iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) = AU$1199

iPhone 12 Mini (128GB) = AU$1279

iPhone 12 Mini (256GB) = AU$1449

On A Plan

While specific telco pricing for the iPhone 12 Mini hasn’t yet been announced, we expect that most - if not all - of Australia’s major carriers will stock the handset.

Local carriers typically announce their iPhone post-paid plans a few days after the actual reveal, so check back then for more information on which plans will offer the best value within your budget.

In the meantime, the usual rules apply. We estimate that the price of getting an iPhone 12 Mini on a postpaid plan through Telstra will start at $88/month for a 36-month contract or $104/month for a 24-month contract. We arrived at this number by simply taking the RRP of the iPhone 12 Mini ($1199), dividing it by the number of months and then adding on the price of Telstra's cheapest phone plan ($55). Obviously, if you opt for more data or on-board storage, that number will go up but it’s a good measure of where telco pricing for the iPhone 12 Mini is likely to sit as a baseline.

Credit: Apple