Credit: Apple

The iPhone 12 Pro features everything that’s great about the baseline model and augments it with powerful and premium hardware designed to help content creators get the most out of the device. It's got a new look, a Super XDR display, an A14 processor and Ceramic Shield durability.



Relative to its 2019 counterpart, the screen is a little bigger at 6.1-inches but the same when it comes to quality. However, like last year’s iPhone 11 Pro, the most tangible upgrade here is the introduction of a 12-megapixel telephoto (f/2.2) lens.

The iPhone 12 Pro offers support for HDR and Dolby Vision video capture at 4K and 60FPS. Apple is also packing in 2x optical zoom and support for RAW capture with Deep Fusion image optimisation. The iPhone 12 Pro also adopts the same LiDAR tech introduced by the most recent iPad Pro for more reliable and comprehensive AR apps and faster autofocus.



Here's how much the new iPhone 12 Pro costs in Australia:



Outright

Credit: Apple

In Australia, prices for the iPhone 12 Pro start at AU$1699. The device comes in three sizes - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB - and will go on pre-order alongside the iPhone 12 on October 16th ahead of an October 23rd launch.

Full pricing for the device works out as follows:

iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) = AU$1699

iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) = AU$1869

iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) = AU$2219

On A Plan

While specific telco pricing for the iPhone 12 Pro hasn’t yet been announced, we expect that all three of Australia’s major carriers will stock the device.

Local carriers typically announce their iPhone post-paid plans a few days after the actual reveal, so check back then for more information on which plans will offer the best value within your budget.

In the meantime, the usual rules apply. We estimate that the price of getting an iPhone 12 Pro on a postpaid plan through Telstra will start at $102/month for a 36-month contract or $125/month for a 24-month contract. We arrived at this number by simply taking the RRP of the iPhone 12 Pro ($1699), dividing it by the number of months and then adding on the price of Telstra's cheapest phone plan ($55).

Obviously, if you opt for more data or on-board storage, that number will go up but it’s a good measure of where Australian pricing for the iPhone 12 Pro is likely to sit as a baseline.

Credit: Apple