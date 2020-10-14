Here's how much the new iPhone 12 Pro Max costs in Australia

Credit: Apple

Like the iPhone 12 Pro, the Max-variant of this year’s Apple flagship is arguably defined by the bump upwards in screen size from 6.5-inches to 6.7-inches.

Otherwise, the iPhone 12 Pro Max features everything that’s great about the baseline iPhone 12 experience and ups the ante it premium material design and powerful optical hardware designed to help content creators get the most out of the device.

Like the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max touts support for HDR and Dolby Vision video capture at 4K and 60FPS. The iPhone 12 Pro also adopts the same LiDAR tech introduced by the most recent iPad Pro for more reliable and comprehensive AR apps and faster autofocus.

Apple is also leveraging the larger size here to squeeze a little more performance out of the triple-lens camera array found in the Pro, upping the optical zoom to 2.5x and improving low-light performance via a larger sensor.



In 2020, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is Apple's largest and most expensive iPhone. Here's how much it'll cost to buy one in Australia.



Outright

Credit: Apple

In Australia, prices for the iPhone 12 Pro Max start at AU$1849. The device comes in three sizes - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB - and will go on pre-order alongside the iPhone 12 Mini on November 7th ahead of a November 13th launch.

iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) = AU$1849

iPhone 12 Pro Max(256GB) = AU$2019

iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB) = AU$2369

On A Plan

While specific telco pricing for the iPhone 12 Pro Max hasn’t yet been announced, we expect that all three of Australia’s major carriers will stock the device.

Local carriers typically announce their iPhone post-paid plans a few days after the actual reveal, so check back then for more information on which plans will offer the best value within your budget.

In the meantime, the usual rules apply. We estimate that the price of getting an iPhone 12 Pro Max on a postpaid plan through Telstra will start at $106/month for a 36-month contract or $132/month for a 24-month contract. We arrived at this number by simply taking the RRP of the iPhone 12 Pro Max ($1849), dividing it by the number of months and then adding on the price of Telstra's cheapest phone plan ($55).

Obviously, if you opt for more data or on-board storage, that number will go up but it’s a good measure of where Australian pricing for the iPhone 12 Pro Max is likely to start if you’re already decided you’re going postpaid.

Credit: Apple