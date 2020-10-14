Apple’s new iPhone pricing seems purposefully designed to be as confusing as possible

A phone for every budget and then some.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

In case you missed it, Apple has four new iPhone 12s to sell you. But the lineup is even more confusing and treacherous than the addition of a single extra model.

Let’s start with the iPhone 12 mini. Compared to the iPhone 11, you get a new smaller option, 5G, better cameras, and a thinner design, with pricing that’s pretty much in line with last year.

Here are the prices with a “customer discount” through Verizon and AT&T:

iPhone 12 mini (Verizon and AT&T):

  • 64GB: $699
  • 128GB: $749
  • 256GB: $849

iPhone 12 (Verizon and AT&T):

  • 64GB: $799
  • 128GB: $849
  • 256GB $949

T-Mobile and Sprint buyers will actually pay $30 more, as will anyone getting an unlocked, SIM-free model. Here’s how that pricing looks:

iPhone 12 mini (Sprint, T-Mobile, Unlocked):

  • 64GB: $729
  • 128GB: $779
  • 256GB: $879

iPhone 12 (Sprint, T-Mobile, Unlocked): 

  • 64GB: $829
  • 128GB: $879
  • 256GB): $979

Maybe now we know why Apple trotted out a Verizon exec to help launch the iPhone 12's 5G capabilities. What's even odder, however, is that the pricing duplicity doesn’t apply to the Pros, however. You can get either the standard 6.1-inch Pro or the 6.7-inch Max for the same starting prices as last year with double the storage, and the tiers have decreased by $50 across the board to reflect that as well.

iPhone 12 Pro:

  • 128GB: $999
  • 256GB: $1,099
  • 512GB: $1,299

iPhone 12 Pro Max:

  • 128GB: $1,099
  • 256GB: $1,199
  • 512GB: $1,399
iphone 12 pro colors Apple

The iPhone 12 Pro is offered at the same price as last year's phones, with or without carrier offers.

But wait, there’s more! Apple is also still selling the iPhone SE for $399, as well as the iPhone XE and iPhone 11, both of which got a price cut.

iPhone XR:

  • 64GB: $499
  • 128GB: $549

iPhone 11:

  • 64GB: $599
  • 128GB: $649
  • 256GB: $749

Put it all together, and Apple is selling 26 different iPhone pricing tiers, and with so many options, you might not realize you’re paying more than you should (or at least more than Apple advertises) for an unlocked iPhone 12.

iPhone SE: $399/$449/$549

iPhone XR: $499/$549

iPhone 11: $599/$649/$749

iPhone 12 mini: $699/$749/$849

iPhone 12 mini (unlocked): $729/$779/$879

iPhone 12: $799/$849/$949

iPhone 12 (unlocked): $829/$879/$979

iPhone 12 Pro: $999/$1,099/$1,299

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $1,099/$1,199/$1,399

Got all that? Sure the new iPhones may be faster than ever, but they’re also a confusing minefield of pricing pitfalls and options. Remember when buying a new iPhone was simply a choice of which color you wanted?

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags iPhone 12

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?