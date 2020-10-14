Apple now sells a 20W USB-C power adapter for the reasonable price of $19

The company stopped including power adapters with iPhones, but at least it’s no longer price-gouging when you buy one.

Credit: Apple

When Apple introduced its iPhone 12, it let us know that it would no longer include a power adapter in the box (nor headphones, for that matter). We’ve all got drawers full of them, and the manufacture and shipping of literally hundreds of millions of unneeded and unused power adapters is bad for the environment.

If you think that’s bad news, it gets worse: this policy extends throughout the entire iPhone line. Starting today, iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and even iPhone XR phones no longer come with power adapters or headphones.

There’s some good news, though. All iPhone models now come with USB-C to Lightning cables. The USB-A cable, while still of course supported, has been all but excised from Apple’s lineup. It’s only included with Apple Watch chargers and the iPad mini.

What’s more, Apple is now selling a 20W USB-C Power Adapter for a reasonable price of $19. That’s not much more than most similar third-party power adapters, and a lot better than $29 Apple used to charge for the 18W USB-C Power Adapter (which is no longer available). It’s even the same price as the 5W USB-A Power Adapter.

While we may be upset about Apple including fewer accessories in the box with its iPhones (whether we need them or not), at least we can take solace in the fact that it is no longer price-gouging us to buy a good power adapter separately.