Audiofly pumps up the volume

The sandgropers are at it again with WA-based Audiofly delivering its second generation True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, AFT2. 

Locally designed and engineered in hometown Perth, the AFT2 are the latest incarnation of the company’s aim to take the expertise gained from working with professional musicians and deliver top quality sound and comfort for consumers, at an affordable price. 

With 35 hours of total play time, True Wireless Stereo technology and an intuitive touch interface, the AFT2’s also pay tribute to Australia’s landscape with four colour options that include Gum Leaf green.

Audiofly claims the AFT2 delivers pro-quality, clear and crisp sound by combining a finely-tuned 6mm dynamic driver with the Qualcomm Bluetooth 5.0 chipset. Its intuitive touch interface means users can play, pause and skip songs, or answer a phone call, with a single touch to the side of the headphones while in use.

Based on the build of the custom in-ear monitors Audiofly usually delivers to professional musicians, the AFT2 offer comfort with a secure and ergonomic fit.

Credit: Audiofly

The shape of the AFT2 also delivers sound attenuation to help reduce distractions, reinforced by the silicon tips included to ensure a  tailored fit for comfort and sound isolation. And when it’s time to check back in with reality it includes Qualcomm cVc (ClearVoice Capture) Noise Cancellation Technology that helps ensure clear calls, wherever you are.

When fully charged, each earpiece delivers up to 10 hours of play time. Its attractive metal magnetic carry and charging case doesn’t just protect the AFT2 when stored, but also holds an additional 25 hours, or 2.5 additional charges, ensuring 35 hours of connectivity.

Weighing it at 5.2gm, sweat and splash-resistant and with USB-C charging, the AFT2 comes in colours ranging from gum leaf and sunset to sand and granite. IPX-5 protection ensures  better resistance to sweat and light splashes or rainfall. 

“Audiofly started to enable musicians to perform to their highest capacity. It is an expertise we have honed over many years and bring with pride to our consumer range,” Audiofly managing director, Ranae Chen, said. “To be able to deliver a truly immersive, wireless sound experience while also being able to offer Australians industry-leading play time all for under $200 speaks volume to our Australian design and engineering teams.”

Audiofly AFT2 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones are available from Store DJ and Mannys Music stores across Australia as well as online from: Amazon AU (from October 19), eBay, and Miint Gear. RRP: AU$199.99

By Mike Gee

PC World
